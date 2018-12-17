MADISON — The fight over restricting early voting in Wisconsin is headed back to federal court.
Gov. Scott Walker on Friday signed into law a package of bills passed in a lame-duck legislative session. One provision would limit early voting to no more than two weeks before an election.
Groups that successfully opposed a similar restriction in federal court promised they would quickly return to court to block the move. And on Monday, the liberal group Citizen Action of Wisconsin said they and their partners would be filing a motion by the end of the day asking a judge to stop enforcement of that provision.
The request would be made with U.S. District Judge James D. Peterson, the same judge who struck down similar limits as unconstitutional in 2016.
A group run by former Democratic U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder is part of the coalition seeking to block the change.
