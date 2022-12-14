Lee's Deli under new ownership

RACINE — Nate Erhardt remembers jumping on dumpsters behind the family-owned and operated Lee’s Deli when he was 4 years old. He stocked shelves there when he grew to be a little older. Now, he’s the owner.

Things had been going relatively smoothly until the U.S. Department of Agriculture told him he had to stop accepting EBT (electronic benefit transfer, i.e. food stamps or SNAP) payments from customers.

“This is basically a food desert right here,” he said of the neighborhood surrounding the deli at 2615 Washington Ave. Without being able to accept EBT, “the impact is not only to the store, but the community.”

After allegations of racism and rumors of the deli closing, Erhardt wants to set the record straight.

Erhardt said the news came as a surprise; he was not told ahead of time nor had any reason to suspect that his deli was to no longer be able to accept the EBT payments.

“We care about our customers, all of them. I don’t care if they’re rich or poor,” Erhardt said. “We have a very diverse group of customers.”

Erhardt said telling customers, especially regulars, that he can’t process their EBT temporarily isn’t a good feeling.

“Because obviously they’re embarrassed and they leave here hungry going back home,” he said. “Hungry people at the holidays makes my stomach sick just thinking about it.”

New ownership

Food stamps or SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program) is called FoodShare in Wisconsin. Retail food stores and farmers’ markets that would like to accept SNAP-EBT at their locations must go through the USDA.

FoodShare helps people of all ages who have low-income jobs, live on a small or fixed income, are retired, have lost their jobs or are disabled and can’t work.

The Piggly Wiggly at 3900 Erie St. in Racine is additionally not accepting EBT payments at this time.

Alan Shannon, public affairs director of the Midwest Region of the Food and Nutrition Service of the USDA, said the department has not received reports of any EBT payment outages within the Racine area.

Erhardt said customers using FoodShare make up about 40% of Lee’s Deli’s revenue. The business often serves people who don’t own cars or don’t have a large grocery store near them.

In its 51 years, Lee’s Deli has become a favorite among local residents and has often won titles in The Journal Times’ Best of Racine contest.

Lee’s Deli was launched by Leroy “Lee” Neu in 1971. In 1986, Park High School graduates and friends John Henes, Jim Dobbs and Steve Hurley purchased the business. Then Erhardt, 43, purchased the business from Henes, his uncle, in May and has been running the business as sole owner.

Erhardt graduated from Park High School himself in 1997. He worked at the deli since high school and on and off for what he estimated to be at least a decade.

His mother serves as the general manager, and his aunt and cousins work there.

Before taking over the deli, he worked as a journeyman, doing pipefitting and carpentry. He traveled a lot for work, from the East Coast to the West Coast, but grew sick of traveling and wanted to work near home again.

Even under the new ownership, “Lee’s Deli is still Lee’s Deli,” Erhardt said. “Nothing has changed on the menu at all. None of the deals have changed. It’s still the daily specials, like always.”

He plans to launch a refreshed website (leesdeliracine.com) with an ecommerce aspect so people can order online, with the option of delivery. He’s also trying to “streamline everything” so the business can be more efficient, he said.

He has a lot of new staff, more staff than ever before, he said.

“We got a real good team in place,” he said. “We just want to be professional and efficient.”

Trouble with USDA

Lee’s Deli has always accepted EBT payments, for the last 50 years, he said.

In September, a representative from the USDA visited the deli and took pictures of products and made a blueprint of the store layout, Erhardt said.

He was told he would hear back in 30 days, but he never did.

In October, he was then told he needed to reauthorize EBT payment acceptance for the store; he completed paperwork and submitted it on time. Then, Erhardt was told someone will come to the store, take pictures of products and make a blueprint, which confused him because someone already did that.

He still hadn’t heard anything about the potential for EBT payment rejection so he called the USDA two weeks ago to make sure he was in compliance. The woman on the phone said everything was fine.

But then he got a notification that he was no longer able to accept EBT payments, as of Dec. 6, because the store is under new ownership. Erhardt was told he must resubmit an application.

“Everything’s always been the same, but maybe they’re getting more and more strict, or I don’t know what the deal is,” he said. “To me, it’s just not fair how they did it, because I could’ve gave these customers warning at least.”

He resubmitted an application, which is still active, and he has collaborated with local elected officials, hoping they can expedite the process and hopefully everything will be back to normal within 30 days, he said.

He is additionally making daily calls to see where the application stands. He is often put on hold for long periods of time and told that he should hang up and call again or will be called back.

“Whatever they need; I just want to make sure I’m in full compliance so we can get back to the way things were,” Erhardt said. “We’re used to being jam packed, busy nonstop.” Now, it’s the opposite. “They’re two different worlds entirely. I’m doing everything in my power to make sure this thing is back up and running.”

In photos: Lee's Deli in June 2018 Lee's Deli Lee's Deli Lee's Deli Lee's Deli Lee's Deli Lee's Deli Lee's Deli