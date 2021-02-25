Lee Enterprises' virtual career fair is underway, continues through March 7

Lee Enterprises, parent company of The Journal Times and owner of 76 daily news organizations across the country, launched a nationwide virtual career fair this week. It will continue through Sunday, March 7.

More than 380 companies from at least 20 states will be participating in the Anywhere Career Fair. There are 22 Wisconsin businesses taking part in the event; participating businesses in or near southeast Wisconsin include Halpin Services, Fair Oaks Farms and Six Flags.

“As our area emerges from the COVID-19 pandemic, it's essential that we empower employers with the ability to reach the highly capable workforce of southeast Wisconsin," Wisconn Valley President and Publisher Mark Lewis said. "With in-person events restricted, our Anywhere Career Fair creates a unique opportunity to interact with the area’s top employers while keeping you and your family safe.”

If you're seeking new employment opportunities and would like to participate in the career fair, registration information can be found at gethired.anywherecareerfair.com/.

