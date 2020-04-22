Lee announces grant program to provide marketing assistance to local businesses impacted by COVID-19

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Lee Enterprises, parent company of The Journal Times and newspapers and websites in 76 other markets, announced that it has launched a local marketing grant program that offers matching funds to businesses impacted by the COVID-19 virus.

“For 130 years, our company has partnered with local businesses to deliver their message to the people they serve, both in times of great prosperity and in times of great challenge,” said Ray Farris, Lee operating vice president and vice president of advertising. “While COVID-19 has created obvious difficulties for all of us, the ability of businesses to market to their customers remains essential to their sustainability and recovery. Our company’s greatest assets, by far, are the local communities we serve, and we’re firmly committed to supporting them through this grant program.”

Joe Battistoni, Lee vice president of local advertising, said the program will be available to locally owned and operated businesses impacted by COVID-19, and will provide matching advertising credits for use in Lee print and digital publications.