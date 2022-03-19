Led by a Racine native, House passes bill to prohibit discrimination based on hair

WASHINGTON — U.S. Rep. Gwen Moore, D-Wis., a Racine native representing Milwaukee in Congress, said on the House floor Friday: “I have had people tell my employer that I was an ‘embarrassment’ sitting in the front office because of the way my hair looked.”

Moore, who is African American, said she has faced discrimination and bullying because of her hair dating back to childhood.

Moore is one of the main proponents of a bill, the Creating a Respectful and Open World for Natural Hair (CROWN) Act, that passed the House of Representatives on Friday, with all Democrats and 14 Republicans (none from Wisconsin) voting in favor. The bill now goes to the Senate, where its fate is uncertain.

She told the Wisconsin Examiner earlier this year that she was “instilled with low self-esteem started before I got to kindergarten and it all revolved around my nappy hair and the way it just coiled.”

On the floor Friday, Moore said that hair-based discrimination “has an impact, particularly on African Americans.”

More than a dozen states have already passed legislation aimed at banning race-based discrimination of hair in employment, housing, school and in the military. Should the Senate pass the CROWN Act, such discrimination would be banned nationwide, as President Joe Biden has already said he would sign the bill into law.

“This is a kitchen-table issue in black households,” said Rep. Al Green, D-Texas, who is black.

Republicans opposed to the CROWN Act said protections against hair discrimination already exist in several federal laws, even though House Democrats noted that, in several instances, judges have dismissed civil rights cases on the basis that the law does not directly cover discrimination on the basis of hair.

This included a 2017 case in which twin Massachusetts high schoolers, Mya and Deanna Cook, were ordered to remove their box braids; school administrators told them that the ban on hair extensions had been designed to “foster a culture that emphasizes education rather than style, fashion or materialism.” The twins refused to comply, with one of them being kicked off the school track team despite having qualified for the state finals and the other being removed from the softball team and being told she couldn’t attend prom. It wasn’t until the Massachusetts attorney general got involved that the school backed off.

In December 2018 in New Jersey, Andrew Johnson was forced to choose between forfeiting his wrestling match or cutting off his dreadlocks; Johnson, then 16, got his hair cut courtside and went on to win the match, but he appeared visibly distraught by what had happened.

Supporters also pointed to a 2019 study by Dove that showed that one in five black women working in office or sales settings have said they had to alter their natural hair. The study also found black students are far more likely to be suspended for dress code or hair violations.

In a tweet Friday, U.S. Rep. Tom Tiffany, R-Wis., who is white, criticized the CROWN Act: “As inflation, gas prices, violent crime, and illegal immigration spiral out of control to record highs, this is what Congress is debating before lawmakers head home for Spring Break.”

U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, who is the first Somali-American lawmaker in Congress, called the opposition from her GOP colleagues “quite disheartening.”

“These members, who are mostly male and white, who have never experienced this kind of discrimination, who don’t have the ability to actually speak to it … really should leave it up to the policymakers who have done the work and who have experienced this level of discrimination,” the progressive lawmaker told the Associated Press Friday.

In addition to Afros, cornrows and twists, the bill mentions protections for other hairstyles and textures of styles that often draw prejudice against black people.

U.S. Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., who ran for president in 2020 and is now the lead sponsor of the CROWN Act in the Senate, said passage of the bill will should ensure that all people can “wear their hair proudly without fear or prejudice … no one should be harassed, punished, or fired for their natural hairstyles that are true to themselves and their cultural heritage.”

A spokeswoman for U.S. Rep. Bryan Steil, R-Wis., whose 1st Congressional District includes all of Racine and Kenosha counties, did not respond to a request for comment on why he voted against the CROWN Act.

