'Leave the fireworks to the professionals' Racine Fire Department says

YORKVILLE — The Racine Fire Department doesn’t want members of the public to use fireworks at all this year.

“Leave the fireworks to the professionals,” the RFD said in a prepared statement Monday.

The fire department cited statistics from the National Fire Protection Association that stated: “Each July 4 across America, use of consumer fireworks results in approximately 20,000 reported fires and 10,000 reported injuries, with most injuries occurring to children and teens.

Despite the dangers of fireworks, few people understand the associated risks such as devastating burns, other injuries, fires, and even death.”

The fire department noted that certain “fireworks” are legal to use, including cone fountains, small smoke bombs, cylinder fountains, snakes that don’t contain mercury and sparklers smaller than 36 inches.

“Remember, if a firework explodes or shoots into the air it is not only dangerous, but likely illegal,” the RFD said.

“The only safe way to view fireworks is to attend a professional show,” the statement continued, while encouraging the public to enjoy alternatives like glowsticks, noisemakers, silly string or outdoor movie nights.

Prohibited fireworks including anything that shoots into the air, fireworks, aerial salutes, firecrackers, Roman candles, “wheels” and skyrockets.

Also on Monday, Phantom Fireworks, one of the nation’s top consumer fireworks retailers, issued guidance on how to use fireworks safely and responsibly.

Among the key safety measures, Phantom Fireworks recommends the following:

A sober adult should be in charge of the fireworks.

Children should never handle the products.

Use common sense and be careful.

Follow your local laws on fireworks use.

Use fireworks on hard, flat surfaces.

If you shoot on grass, lay down a plywood board as your hard, flat surface.

According to Phantom Firework’s press release distributed on Monday:

2021 was a record-breaking year in the U.S. with the greatest use of fireworks and the lowest fireworks-related injury rate ever recorded.

From 1994 to 2021 there has been a 74.7% decrease in injuries per hundred thousand pounds of consumer fireworks used in the U.S., while simultaneously recording a 265% increase in consumption.

Consumption has increased from 117 million pounds in 1994 to 428.8 million pounds in 2021, and injuries per 100 thousand pounds of fireworks used during the same period dropped from 10.7 to 2.7.

Phantom said it is determined to maintain this trend of growth, but is urging consumers to make sure to let their neighbors know the time they will be shooting their fireworks.

