'Leave the fireworks to the professionals' Racine Fire Department says ahead of 4th of July weekend

With Independence Day around the corner, the Racine Fire Department is asking the public to “leave the fireworks to the professionals this year” and enjoy the sanctioned firework shows offered in the area.
The fire department would like to remind residence of the Wisconsin State Statute 167.10, which provides an outline that determines which fireworks are legal for use in the city.
Allowed devices are generally:
- Cone fountains
- Cylinder fountains
- Small smoke bombs
- Snakes that don’t contain mercury
- Sparklers less than 36 inches long
Prohibited devices include, but are not limited to:
- Aerial salutes
- Firecrackers
- Roman candles
- Skyrockets
- Wheels
- Anything that shoots into the air
The Racine Fire Department would like the public to enjoy the week, but be reminded that every year nearly 20,000 fires are started by fireworks. Fireworks are also blamed for nearly 10,000 yearly injuries in the U.S., with more than a third of those injuries being suffered by children under the age of 15. Even something that seems as tame as sparklers cause roughly one quarter of all reported injuries.
Sparklers can burn at up to 2,000 degrees Fahrenheit — that’s as hot as a blow torch.