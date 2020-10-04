Lease signed for 1 of Us microbrewery and tasting room in Mount Pleasant

MOUNT PLEASANT — With 1 of Us Brewing Co. recently signing a lease for a microbrewery at 8100 Washington Ave. (Highway 20), between Campus Drive and Oakes Road on the north frontage road, Mount Pleasant Village Board members approved ordinance changes regarding small-batch alcohol producers.
The vacant 12,660-square-foot facility, now owned by Bob Gleason, most recently served as the site for Don’s Towing & Recovery and Racine Volkswagen-Mazda before that.
When the Village of Mount Pleasant approved an ambitious major 191-page overhaul of its Code of Ordinances in June, it was expected that changes and modifications would likely be needed.
Village had staff worked closely with Lakota Group and Duncan Associates over the course of 18 months to revise and update Mount Pleasant’s 1972 code. Over the 48-year span from 1972 to 2020, the 27,014-resident village had transitioned from a rural town into one of Wisconsin’s 30 largest communities.
Four modifications of text in the Code of Ordinances were unanimously approved Monday by the Mount Pleasant Village Board.
Village Community Development Planner II Robin Palm reported to trustees that when filling out a zoning compliance permit, 1 of Us officials had expressed concerns that their small production brewery and tasting room would not fall under an allowable use in the B-3 zoning district as currently written. Palm noted that while village staff disagreed and believed that both a brewpub and a tasting room as defined under the ordinance was broad enough to include small breweries, village staff nevertheless agreed to clarify the code due to a discrepancy in Wisconsin law which permits breweries and brewpubs separately.
“The staff wrote the definition to include small local breweries, wineries and distilleries, while keeping more extensive alcohol production facilities in Limited Manufacturing,” Palm told the board of the proposed Code of Ordinance changes.
With the ordinance changes, small-batch alcohol producers and production facilities, including microbreweries, microdistilleries and microwineries, are defined as those producing less than 10,000 beer barrels—310,000 gallons – of cumulative product per year and containing at least 500 square feet of customer-facing service area. Facilities producing over 10,000 beer barrels or those without customer-facing service areas are classified as food manufacturing under Limited Manufacturing, Production and Industrial Services.
The 1 of Us Brewing website notes that a fall-winter 2020 opening is planned.
Palm told The Journal Times that he feels the timeline is “a little aggressive” given the required paperwork filings, noting that 1 of Us officials have “a lot of plans” for the Mount Pleasant microbrewery operations.
Palm said plans for the proposed 1 of Us Brewing microbrewery and tasting room dovetail nicely with the village’s emphasis on making Mount Pleasant’s “village center area” a more pedestrian- and biker-friendly environment as it works on a Local Area Plan, particularly given the close proximity of the multi-use Pike River Parkway.
1 of Us Brewing owner and communications director Cody Sikorski was out of town and unavailable for comment.
Other zoning amendments approved
Supervisors on Monday also approved zoning amendments related to wireless telecommunications, and the allowance of child and adult day care centers in Public/Civic zoning districts.
Trustees also approved allowing indoor recreational sports in Business Park zoning districts.
“A trend in recreation facilities over the last several years is the construction of new or renovation of large industrial buildings in business parts,” Palm said, noting that spectators are typically “incidental and minor part” of the sports activities at these type of facilities. “The size and scope of these buildings are suited for large gymnasiums and provide enough ceiling height for activities like volleyball. Business parks often allow easy access from highways, interstates and county roads, allow for ease of access to patrons from outside the area.”
Palm said examples of recreational facilities in business parks include the Center Court Sports Complex in Waukesha, the Hitters Baseball Complex in Caledonia, The REAL School in Sturtevant, and Altius Gymnastics Academy in Franklin.
