Lease signed for 1 of Us microbrewery and tasting room in Mount Pleasant

MOUNT PLEASANT — With 1 of Us Brewing Co. recently signing a lease for a microbrewery at 8100 Washington Ave. (Highway 20), between Campus Drive and Oakes Road on the north frontage road, Mount Pleasant Village Board members approved ordinance changes regarding small-batch alcohol producers.

The vacant 12,660-square-foot facility, now owned by Bob Gleason, most recently served as the site for Don’s Towing & Recovery and Racine Volkswagen-Mazda before that.

When the Village of Mount Pleasant approved an ambitious major 191-page overhaul of its Code of Ordinances in June, it was expected that changes and modifications would likely be needed.

Village had staff worked closely with Lakota Group and Duncan Associates over the course of 18 months to revise and update Mount Pleasant’s 1972 code. Over the 48-year span from 1972 to 2020, the 27,014-resident village had transitioned from a rural town into one of Wisconsin’s 30 largest communities.

Four modifications of text in the Code of Ordinances were unanimously approved Monday by the Mount Pleasant Village Board.