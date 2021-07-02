MOUNT PLEASANT — Learning how to swim can save your life or someone else’s. But it’s not just how to swim; it can also be the ways you prepare yourself before getting into the water.

For example, instructors at the Racine Family YMCA count to three before letting younger kids hop into the water during swim classes. It’s so parents, who are often swimming with their kids, can be ready to help them as soon as they’re in the water — but also so kids know when the right time is to jump into the pool instead of doing so out of excitement.

“Years ago, we had a parent tell us that (the counting technique) actually saved a child from jumping into the pool. They were on vacation and he took off and ran to the pool, and the mom yelled, ‘One!’ and the kid stopped because he knew mom wasn’t at three yet,” said Jill Otahal, an aquatic supervisor at the Sealed Air Family YMCA, 8501 Campus Drive.

Cues like counting to three teach young children how to be safe around water, Otahal said. It serves as a mental check to “make sure someone is around them at the pool, at the lake, wherever they may be.”

In an effort to encourage water education in the county after recent drowning incidents at North and Zoo beaches, Racine County Sheriff’s Office Captain Bradley Friend suggested taking swim lessons at the YMCA.

What they learn

Quote "You can see everything in a family pool, right? But in Lake Michigan, you just don't know what's going on. A big wave can come along." Andrea Baumgart, mother

A survey conducted by the American Red Cross in 2014 showed 54% of Americans either can’t swim or don’t have all of the basic swimming skills.

Katie Rognsvoog, YMCA director of aquatics, estimated the YMCA gets anywhere from 350-400 youth students a session, with each session lasting seven weeks. Adult attendance in swim programs are a lot lower, however. Swimming is offered year-round.

Swim lessons at the YMCA can start as early as six months old, where infants learn with instructors about the water environment in general by getting them into the zero-depth pool area, and move up to stages like advanced learning of different stroke techniques.

Free aquatic center passes Racine County is giving away 800 individual youth passes (ages 3-17) and 150 individual adult passes (ages 18-61) to the SC Johnson Community Aquatic Center, 2800 Ohio St., operated by the Racine Family YMCA. County staff members are distributing the passes at businesses, community groups, summer school programs and other organizations serving youth. Passes are also available for pick-up on a first-come, first-serve basis at the Dennis Kornwolf Racine County Center, 1717 Taylor Ave. Those interested should enter at the north entrance and ask for passes at the front desk, according to a release. For more information on how to take swimming lessons or be a lifeguard at the YMCA, as well as other information about the programs offered in general, visit ymcaracine.org.

Andrea Baumgart has taken her 7-year-old daughter, Gemma, to swim classes since she was a baby.

“We love going to the beach and being by the lake,” Baumgart said, adding she wanted Gemma to take swimming classes to increase their confidence, especially with how much time their family spends in the water.

“You can see everything in a family pool, right? But in Lake Michigan, you just don’t know what’s going on. A big wave can come along,” Baumgart said. On Thursday, July 1, and Friday, July 2, Racine’s beaches are closed due to expected weather conditions being able to create large, life-threatening waves.

Swim students are also taught how to save themselves, and others, when they need help.

“It’s 110% important that children, adults, anyone learns the basics on what to do when someone needs help. Everybody should know the basics of CPR, of swim, what a rip current is, even it’s just the theory,” Rognsvoog said.

Otahal said she also teaches students about water movements like undertows, a type of ocean current caused by waves breaking on the shore. A broken wave can push water up the beach, and gravity pulls the water back down the beach in what’s known as a backwash. That backwash can knock people, kids in particular, off their feet.

Parents should be involved, too

Instructors also teach students they shouldn’t be in the water without an adult around. “For the adults, I tell them, ‘If your children are in the water, you should be as well,’” Otahal said.

A lot of parents want their children to learn how to swim so they can be independent, Rognsvoog said, but parents should still be attentive to their kids.

“Just because your kids can swim doesn’t mean you shouldn’t always be there,” Rognsvoog said. “There are never enough eyes on a child in a pool.”

The Red Cross survey also showed 46% of Americans reported they have had an experience in the water where they were afraid they might drown.

To ease the anxiety or fear of water in new swimmers, Otahal said she teaches them how to relax and play in the water using different equipment.

“For children, I play with them. I will take them over to our zero-depth area, I will have them on their tummy and kicking … I use rubber duckies and we chase the ducks around,” Otahal said. “For adults, I will sometimes bring them into the lazy river.”

Accessing swim lessons

Swim lessons at the YMCA are either private or semi-private and are discounted for club members. Six private lessons for the general public cost about $140.

According to a study by the USA Swimming Foundation, 64% of black youth can’t swim while 40% of white youth can’t swim. The study says kids of color are at a higher risk of drowning because of an increased lack of access to swim lessons, stereotypes/lack of representation and an inherited fear of drowning.

Rognsvoog said families may not be able to afford swimming lessons, but she also pointed to the YMCA’s ability to provide financial assistance — learn more about that at ymcaracine.org/financial-assistance. She said she has enough grant money to provide at least 100 students with free swimming lessons, but not enough families reach out.

“I have kids who want to learn, but it may not be their family’s first priority,” Rognsvoog said.

For example, kids may have their swimming funded, but transportation might not be availble. “It has a lot to do with where parents’ priorities are,” Rognsvoog said.

