Learning science and math is a slam dunk for Racine students in new program

RACINE — Not every kid can relate to scientists in lab coats, or appreciate the precision of robotics.

But just about every boy or girl knows the game of basketball.

Racine sixth-, seventh- and eighth-graders soon will get lessons in science and math by bringing an engineer's perspective to the game that every American recognizes.

SC Johnson is partnering with a nonprofit educational group to give Racine middle-schoolers a new appreciation of how science and math explain what happens on a basketball court, from the dribbling ball to the soaring slam dunk.

The program coming this spring to the Racine Unified School District is designed to show kids that a STEM (science, technology, engineering, math) curriculum can help them find careers in basketball or other sports, even if they are not star athletes.

Learning science and math could lead students to careers as physical therapists, statisticians, nutritionists or other occupations in sports, said David Venne, a Racine Unified STEM curriculum administrator.

"You don't have to be the next Michael Jordan," he said.

The program to be presented in Racine school gymnasiums was created by 4th Family Inc., a nonprofit based in Albany, New York. Starting in 2012, the group has reached thousands of students across the state of New York.

SC Johnson, the Racine-based consumer goods giant, has spent years helping young people understand science and math in underserved communities. So when company officials learned about the 4th Family program, they decided to bring it to Racine, as well as schools in Chicago.

Alan VanderMolen, chief communications officer for SC Johnson, called the New York educational group "a powerful partner."

"Fourth Family is innovating new ways for youth to identify with STEM on their terms," Vandermolen said, "and ultimately inspire long-term interest in pursuing careers in STEM."

The educational outreach in Racine and Chicago was announced Thursday, declaring SC Johnson the first national corporate sponsor for 4th Family in its efforts to help school children who might otherwise never consider making science or math their life's work.

The program is scheduled to be presented starting May 2 to sixth- through eighth-graders at five Racine schools:

Gilmore Fine Arts, 2330 Northwestern Ave.

Gifford School, 8332 Northwestern Ave.

Jerstad-Agerholm School, 3535 LaSalle St.

Mitchell School, 2701 Drexel Ave.

Starbuck Middle School, 1516 Ohio St.

A combined estimated 3,000 students in Racine will experience the program known as, "STEM & Sport Team Up."

After a large introductory assembly event focused on the science of a basketball slam dunk, students will gather in a daylong clinic, followed by a three-day camp for in-depth and interactive learning. Basic skills utilized in basketball — jumping high or shooting the ball, for example — will be broken down and analyzed to highlight the science or math involved.

Students also will use computers and other equipment to engage in instructive exercises.

In addition to 4th Family staff, organizers plan to involve local high school or college basketball players, and perhaps a visiting pro player from the Milwaukee Bucks or another area team.

John Scott, a co-founded of 4th Family, said it is difficult to teach STEM curriculum to students who have never been inside a laboratory or played with robots.

By using basketball and other sports as the foundation, Scott said, his group is able to stimulate students' minds and help them envision other future potential uses for science, technology, engineering or math.

"It's educational. It's fun. And it's in a natural environment," he said.

Fourth Family — created by former basketball players with an interest in teaching under-privileged kids — was named from an African proverb about the role that community plays in a person's life once they step beyond three others levels of extended family.

Racine school officials said they are excited about the "STEM & Sport Team Up" program, and they appreciate SC Johnson's role in making it happen.

Jeff Miller, deputy chief of schools for the district, said the company has made previous contributions to Racine schools that were impactful. The new outreach involving 4th Family is another significant initiative that will reach hundreds of kids, Miller said.

"We are very grateful," he said. "It's going to be an amazing partnership."

