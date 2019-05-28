RACINE — Parents and children will soon have the opportunity to engage with each other in a fun and educational way, thanks to two “Learning Landscapes” being established in the community.
Learning Landscapes are designed for children and their caregivers to learn and engage with each other in locations where that may not typically occur.
The Healthier Wisconsin Partnership Program has partnered with Leadership Racine to present Learning Landscapes. The Healthier Wisconsin Partnership Program is an eight-year project focused on improving the social-emotional health of elementary-school students in the Racine Unified School District.
The two areas of engagement include a scavenger hunt at Malicki’s Piggly Wiggly, 5201 Washington Ave., Mount Pleasant, and a classroom mural and I-spy game at the Racine Unified School District Enrollment Center, 3109 Mount Pleasant St. in Racine. The mural, which is anticipated to be ready by June 3, was created by Emily Hollow, a senior at St. Catherine’s High School.
“A lot of it is playing engagement and learning in areas where that wouldn’t typically occur,” said Hollie White, program coordinator for HWPP. “Typically, when you’re in a waiting room or a grocery store with your child, a lot of times you see kids on tablets or kids running around and getting anxious because they don’t really have anything to do.”
White said these initiatives could help build better relationships between adults and their children.
“For example, with the scavenger hunt there are questions that the parent and the caregiver can read to the child. With the mural the kids can find different things,” White said. “There are questions on the side that correspond to the classroom mural for parents to ask their children, like, ‘how does this look like your classroom? What do you do when you have a question? What was your day at school like?’ Things like that to promote engagement between caregiver and child in places where that wouldn’t typically occur.”
Strengthening families
Stacy Tapp, RUSD’s chief of communications and community engagement, said Leadership Racine took the lead on identifying the artist.
“The purpose of the mural in our waiting area is to provide a positive activity for children and their parents to do together while waiting. This supports social-emotional wellness, which is a strong focus of RUSD and the HWPP,” Tapp said.
Hope Otto, Racine County human services director, said the social-emotional health of a child is critical to their development.
“Through Learning Landscapes and HWPP, we are working to strengthen children and families in Racine County by offering unique opportunities for engagement and growth,” Otto said.
