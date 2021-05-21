Learn how to get solar panels at your property during 9 local webinars with area’s predominant installer

Attendees will learn about group buy discounts, federal tax credits and grants available from Focus on Energy. They will be able to sign up for a free solar analysis which will provide the financial and environmental benefits of renewable solar technology.

“No matter if the installation is for a business or a residence, participants in the group buy program will benefit from the streamlined process and the financial savings made possible through this type of economies of scale format,” Chris Litzau, co-director of SWSGB, said in a statement.

In the first five years of the program, 75 families and 6 businesses received solar installations, a total of 485 KW installed solar.

Each year, these systems produce an estimated 658,000 kilowatt-hours of energy. Over the projected 40-year life of these systems, the panels offset the environmental impact equivalency of 1,832,742 gallons of gasoline consumed or 18,657 metric tons of CO2 produced.

They are equal to the environmental benefit of growing 308,503 trees over ten years.

Eagle Point Solar is headquartered in Dubuque, Iowa, with additional offices in Cedar Rapids, Iowa; Davenport, Iowa; Canton, Illinois; Oshkosh and Milwaukee.