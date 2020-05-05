Learn about pandemic scams at telephone town hall

RACINE COUNTY — U.S. Rep. Bryan Steil and officials from the Federal Trade Commission, Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection, and AARP have scheduled a telephone town hall meeting for 10 a.m. Wednesday to provide the community with information to prevent, identify and report scams during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Constituents interested in joining the town hall can do so by calling the following number at 10 a.m. Wednesday: 877-229-8493; use PIN number 118308.
