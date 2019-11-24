You are the owner of this article.
Leaf collection continues until late November/early December, weather permitting
Racine

Leaf collection continues until late November/early December, weather permitting

RACINE — Earlier than expected snow has thrown off the city’s leaf collection schedule, which will be extended into late November or early December, weather permitting.

In an email to city leadership, Assistant Public Works Commissioner Tom Eeg stated that due to early snows this year, the city is behind schedule with collecting fall leaves. The DPW plans to extend collection times through as late as the second week of December, weather permitting. Collection will be suspended in the event of snowfall.

Eeg said crews plan to be in some collection areas starting Monday.

Per city ordinance, residents can rake their leaves, yard waste and branches into gutters up through Nov. 30.

“Any materials placed into the street after Nov. 30th could result in a citation to the abutting property owner,” Eeg wrote.

Leaves are not to be raked into alleyways and cannot be placed in bags or containers.

Residents can also bring their yard waste to the Pearl Street facility, 800 Pearl St., Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5:45 p.m., excluding holidays, for free.

