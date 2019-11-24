Leaf collection continues until late November/early December, weather permitting

RACINE — Earlier than expected snow has thrown off the city’s leaf collection schedule, which will be extended into late November or early December, weather permitting.
In an email to city leadership, Assistant Public Works Commissioner Tom Eeg stated that due to early snows this year, the city is behind schedule with collecting fall leaves. The DPW plans to extend collection times through as late as the second week of December, weather permitting. Collection will be suspended in the event of snowfall.
Eeg said crews plan to be in some collection areas starting Monday.
Per city ordinance, residents can rake their leaves, yard waste and branches into gutters up through Nov. 30.
“Any materials placed into the street after Nov. 30th could result in a citation to the abutting property owner,” Eeg wrote.
Leaves are not to be raked into alleyways and cannot be placed in bags or containers.
Residents can also bring their yard waste to the Pearl Street facility, 800 Pearl St., Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5:45 p.m., excluding holidays, for free.
Snow on Halloween?
Racine has never had snow on Halloween before.
Trick or treat in the snow
Kamari Brumby, 7, dressed as a "killer clown" walks through the snow while trick or treating on Thursday.
RICARDO TORRES
Halloween 2019
Families and trick-or-treaters braved the cold and snow on Thursday to get candy on Halloween.
RICARDO TORRES
The House on Erie Street
While most people giving out candy stayed inside, one house on Erie Street decided to break out a tent and have a small fire in the driveway while giving out candy on Thursday.
RICARDO TORRES
Halloween 2019
Families and trick or treaters braved the cold and snow on Thursday to get candy on Halloween.
RICARDO TORRES
Making the best of it
John and his son Elijah Veto, 11, pose for a picture while trick or treating in Racine on Thursday.
RICARDO TORRES
Halloween 2019
Families and trick or treaters braved the cold and snow on Thursday to get candy on Halloween.
RICARDO TORRES
House on Erie Street
While most people giving out candy stayed inside, one house on Erie Street decided to break out a tent and have a small fire in the driveway while giving out candy on Thursday.
RICARDO TORRES
Halloween 2019
Families and trick or treaters braved the cold and snow on Thursday to get candy on Halloween.
RICARDO TORRES
This is Halloween?
Ryan Hazen's Halloween decorations outside his home at 5020 Kinzie Ave. were covered with snow on Thursday.
Christina Lieffring
Snow!
Two-year-old Chloe Nicole Bishop plays in the snow outside her home on Kinzie Avenue.
Christina Lieffring
I'm dreaming of a white Halloween
A house on Northwestern Avenue has their Halloween lawn decorations covered in snow on Thursday.
This is Halloween?
Halloween decorations were coated with snow outside 1122 Goold St. on Thursday.
Christina Lieffring
Holy Cross Road, near Holy Cross Cemetery
Brenda Wishau
I'm dreaming of a white Halloween
Halloween decorations were coated with snow Thursday at 1118 Goold St.
Christina Lieffring
This is Halloween?
Halloween decorations were covered with snow outside 1122 Goold St. on Thursday.
Christina Lieffring
Happy Halloween from Caledonia!
Snow is so heavy it took down half of our tree. Fortunately didn't hit the house!
Brenda Wishau
Franksville
Brenda Wishau
Happy fall?
Fall decorations covered with snow outside a home on Kinzie Avenue.
Christina Lieffring
Halloween field trip in the snow
A student from La Escuela Fratney, an elementary school in Riverwest, smiles and laughs as snow falls during a Halloween field trip to Swan's Pumpkin Farm in Franksville on Thursday.
ADAM ROGAN
Snow-covered pumpkins on Halloween at Swan's Pumpkin Farm
Swan's Pumpkin Farm closed for the season Thursday, the first day of snow in October 2019. Students on field trips still enjoyed hay rides, despite the white stuff all about.
ADAM ROGAN,
A chilly goat at Swan's Pumpkin Farm
ADAM ROGAN,
Snowy Halloween at Swan's Pumpkin Farm
ADAM ROGAN
This is Halloween?
Halloween decorations were covered with snow outside 1118 Goold St.
Christina Lieffring
West Boulevard
Brenda Wishau
Happy Halloween from Raymond!
Brenda Wishau
Racine, west of Humble Park
My trees are weighed down by their leaves and the snow.
Brenda Wishau
