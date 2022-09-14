Leading Wisconsin Republicans say Milwaukee mayor supporting Get Out The Vote efforts is 'inappropriate'

Grants

The Center for Tech and Civic Life said it didn't turn down requests from any Wisconsin community that asked for money to support election efforts amid COVID-19 in the leadup to the 2020 presidential election. However, the state's five most-populous cities — all of which consistently vote largely for Democrats — generally received disproportionally large amounts from CTCL.

According to reporting from the Wisconsin State Journal last year: "Marathon County, for example, went solidly for Trump in November but also had the most communities — 56 — receiving CTCL grants. Marinette, which had the second most, at 20, also went for Trump by 35 percentage points. Neither county, however, has anywhere near the number of voters as the cities of Madison or Milwaukee."

The state's five largest cities — Racine, Kenosha, Green Bay, Madison, Milwaukee — received $11.26 per voter from CTCL. Of the five, Racine received the most per capita: $21.83.

The tiny towns of Marshall (population 540), Mount Hope (282) and Harrison (312), in Marathon County, collected $18.52, $17.73 and $16.03 per capita, respectively.

For all Wisconsin cities, the average grant was $2.33 per capita, while for villages it was $5.01, and for towns it was $4.97. The statewide average among all 177 counties and municipalities was $4.21 per person.