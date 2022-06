Leading Racine pediatrician says all kids should get vaccinated against COVID-19. Here's why

Most days, you won’t get a car crash, but if you do, but you’ll likely be safer if you already put on a seatbelt.

If you get COVID-19, you’ll likely survive if vaccinated or unvaccinated, but you are more likely to survive and not face long-term illness if vaccinated. The risk of myocarditis, a rare but serious heart inflammation, is also more likely to be a side effect of the COVID-19 illness itself than it is to be a side effect of the vaccine.

Hennessy, a pediatrician at Ascension All Saints, is advising virtually all of her patients to get vaccination against COVID-19. That now includes children under the age of 5 but older than 6 months. “Is it necessary? I would say yes,” Hennessy said.

Even if patients are perfectly healthy, Hennessy thinks everyone should get vaccinated, since so many typically healthy people have gotten seriously sick from COVID-19, died from it, or are suffering the long-term effects known as “long COVID,” which can include ongoing breathing problems, unceasing fatigue, sleep problems, inability to concentrate and headaches.

“You can’t know who isn’t going to be OK,” Hennessy said.

Advisers to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Saturday, for the first time after two months of research, recommended the vaccines for the littlest children. The final signoff came hours later from Dr. Rochelle Walensky, the agency’s director.

“We know millions of parents and caregivers are eager to get their young children vaccinated, and with today’s decision, they can,” Walensky said in a statement. While the Food and Drug Administration approves vaccines, it’s the CDC that decides who should get them.

Doses likely won’t be available to children between 6 months and 5 years old for at least another week, Hennessy said.

To set up a vaccine appointment, she encouraged parents to contact their child’s pediatrician via the MyChart application for Ascension patients. Similar applications exist for other health networks, such as LiveWell for Advocate Aurora Health. Walgreens and CVS Pharmacy also plan to offer the vaccines.

The shots offer young children better protection from hospitalization, death and possible long-term complications that are still not clearly understood, the CDC’s advisory panel said. Decades of vaccine research leave Hennessy with no worries about children getting the vaccine now facing long-term side effects, particularly considering there are documented long-term effects from COVID itself.

“The vaccine doesn’t stick around” inside the body, Hennessy said. She explained vaccines as essentially teaching the body to fight a virus, then leaving, not unlike a teacher who can impart knowledge multiplication tables to students, and then those students will continue to know how to multiply for the rest of their lives even after they leave the classroom.

According to an international review of 12 studies of COVID-19 in children, published in December: “Children infected with (coronavirus) are usually asymptomatic or have mild coronavirus disease (COVID) with low rates of hospitalization (less than 2%) or death (less than 0.03%). Reported hospitalization rates might overestimate severity as many studies do not specify whether children are hospitalized with COVID or because of COVID. The disease burden is higher in adolescents, who are more frequently infected and hospitalized than younger children.”

The government has already been gearing up for the vaccine expansion, with millions of doses ordered for distribution to doctors, hospitals and community health clinics around the country.

WHAT KINDS ARE AVAILABLE?

Two brands — Pfizer and Moderna — got the green light Friday from the FDA and Saturday from the CDC. The vaccines use the same technology but are being offered at different dose sizes and number of shots for the youngest kids.

Pfizer’s vaccine is for children 6 months to 4 years old. The dose is one-tenth of the adult dose, and three shots are needed. The first two are given three weeks apart, and the last at least two months later.

Moderna’s is two shots, each a quarter of its adult dose, given about four weeks apart for kids 6 months through 5 years old. The FDA also approved a third dose, at least a month after the second shot, for children with immune conditions that make them more vulnerable to serious illness.

HOW WELL DO THEY WORK?

In studies, vaccinated youngsters developed levels of virus-fighting antibodies as strong as young adults, suggesting that the kid-size doses protect against coronavirus infections.

However, exactly how well they work is hard to pin down, especially when it comes to the Pfizer vaccine.

Two doses of Moderna appeared to be only about 40% effective at preventing milder infections at a time when the omicron variant was causing most COVID-19 illnesses. Pfizer presented study information suggesting the company saw 80% with its three shots. But the Pfizer data was so limited — and based on such a small number of cases — that experts and federal officials say they don’t feel there is a reliable estimate yet.

SHOULD MY LITTLE ONE BE VACCINATED?

The CDC says yes. While COVID-19 has been the most dangerous for older adults, younger people, including children, can also get very sick.

Hospitalizations surged during the omicron wave. Since the start of the pandemic, about 480 children under age 5 are counted among the nation’s more than 1 million COVID-19 deaths, according to federal data.

“It is worth vaccinating even though the number of deaths are relatively rare, because these deaths are preventable through vaccination,” said Dr. Matthew Daley, a Kaiser Permanente Colorado researcher who sits on the CDC’s advisory committee.

In a statement Saturday, President Joe Biden urged parents to get them for their young children as soon as possible.

WHICH VACCINE SHOULD MY CHILD GET?

Either one, said Dr. Peter Marks, the FDA’s vaccine chief.

“Whatever vaccine your health care provider, pediatrician has, that’s what I would give my child,’’ Marks said Friday.

The doses haven’t been tested against each other, so experts say there’s no way to tell if one is better.

One consideration: It takes roughly three months to complete the Pfizer three-shot series, but just one month for Moderna’s two shots. So families eager to get children protected quickly might want Moderna.

WHO’S GIVING THE SHOTS?

Pediatricians, other primary care physicians and children’s hospitals are planning to provide the vaccines. Limited drugstores will offer them for at least some of the under-5 group.

U.S. officials expect most shots to take place at pediatricians’ offices. Many parents may be more comfortable getting the vaccine for their kids at their regular doctor, White House COVID-19 coordinator Dr. Ashish Jha said. He predicted the pace of vaccination will be far slower than it was for older populations.

“We’re going see vaccinations ramp up over weeks and even potentially over a couple of months,” Jha said.

CAN CHILDREN GET OTHER VACCINES AT THE SAME TIME?

It’s common for little kids to get more than one vaccine during a doctor’s visit.

In studies of the Moderna and Pfizer shots in infants and toddlers, other vaccinations were not given at the same time so there is no data on potential side effects when that happens. But problems have not been identified in older children or adults when COVID-19 shots and other vaccinations were given together, and the CDC is advising that it’s safe for younger children as well.

WHAT IF MY CHILD RECENTLY HAD COVID-19?

About three-quarters of children of all ages are estimated to have been infected at some point. For older ages, the CDC has recommended vaccination anyway to lower the chances of reinfection.

Experts have noted re-infections among previously infected people and say the highest levels of protection occur in those who were both vaccinated and previously infected.

The CDC has said people may consider waiting about three months after an infection to be vaccinated.

Associated Press writer Zeke Miller in Washington contributed to this report.

