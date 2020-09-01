Leadership Union Grove installs new mural, plus windows, door for food bank

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

UNION GROVE — Despite a pandemic and not being able to function as the group usually does, Leadership Union Grove has been busy this year.

LUG completed two community service projects this year: replacing the windows and door for the Union Grove Area Food Bank building and installing a new mural on the side of the Union Grove NAPA Auto Parts building at 1401 Main St.

While one project may be larger and perhaps more noticeable in the community than the other, the recipients of both projects are thankful.

“Customer Views LLC out of Franksville did the install in June and food bank volunteers are very appreciative that they are able to open the windows and have a door that functions properly,” said Deb Genal, 2020 LUG graduate and volunteer at the Union Grove Area Food Bank.

“The community of Union Grove thanks the Leadership Union Grove Class of 2020 for its generous donation of this sign,” said Union Grove Village President Mike Aimone.

Challenges along the way