RACINE — Leadership Racine, a program through Racine Area Manufacturers and Commerce Foundation, hosted its second annual Nonprofit Draft Day on July 13, where individuals had the opportunity to be drafted by a nonprofit as a member on their board.

Eleven nonprofit organizations came to the event in search of new board or committee members. Some of the organizations present at the draft day included Homeless Assistance Leadership Organization, Inc., Racine Urban Garden Network, Women’s Resource Center and SAFE Haven of Racine.

“It’s just a way to connect people because they need new blood to keep coming in to help the organizations,” said Anna Clementi, an organizer of the event who works with Leadership Racine through her role as vice president of operations for RAMAC.

Clementi said Nonprofit Draft Day, which started last year, mirrors a professional sports draft, during which the “free agents” — community members, in this case — are able to talk with the “scouts” — nonprofits — and submit their name for a chance to become involved in the organization.

Holly Anderle, executive director of HALO, said at the draft that the organization was looking for people “who are really passionate about helping those experiencing homelessness in our community.”

Shelter Manager Shebria Small and Associate Operations Administrator Kimberly Fitzgerald represented SAFE Haven of Racine, a nonprofit dedicated to improving the quality of life for youth and their families with education, opportunity and support. Small said she came to the event hoping to find board members.

“We have so many programs, and for our board, they have to be able to roll with every event that we have. That’s what we’re hoping to get out, somebody that is really community oriented,” Small said.

Fitzgerald said she wanted someone who is “really dynamic” and “can understand how to pull all the threads together and have a cohesive strategic vision across the organization.”

Jori Chambers is co-executive director of the Women’s Resource Center. She said she came to the draft in search of “someone that understands domestic violence or is willing to learn domestic violence.” For her, passion was the main quality she was looking for.

“Anybody can learn, but the passion is what drives us,” Chambers said.

Cassandra Glenn, a “free agent” who was interested in joining and was later drafted to the Racine Vocational Ministry, attended the draft day hoping to become more involved in the community.

She said she wanted to “(learn) more about the different organizations that are in our community.”

“There’s so many nonprofits that aren’t even here today that just do such amazing things in our community that help make our community strong and grow and thrive,” Glenn said.

As the nonprofits drafted their members, Jason Meekma, executive director of Focus on Community, gave a presentation to interested community members about what exactly it means to be on a board.

“I wanted to try and give (the free agents) a vision of what to expect,” Meekma said. “I think there’s not a better way than to just be a part of this experience with them so they can see how it’s going to launch them, catapult them into what they’re going to be doing next.”