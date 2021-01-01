Leaders and public, in Wisconsin and nationwide, await answers on vaccine rollout

The rollout of vaccines nationwide and across Wisconsin has faced fits and starts.
Wisconsin’s first vaccinations were reported by Madison’s UW Health on Dec. 14 to much fanfare, with other health care networks reporting that vaccinations had begun in the following days. But soon after, it became clear that Wisconsin was one of several states that had its initial allotments of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine reduced by more than 14,000 doses.
Questions posed
Even the state’s federal legislators have said they haven’t been kept abreast of the changing plans. On Tuesday, U.S. Rep. Bryan Steil, R-Wis., and U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Wis., sent a series of questions to Gov. Tony Evers seeking “collaboration” and “transparency” on Wisconsin’s “COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan.”
The questions included:
- “When do you expect members of the general public to have access to the vaccine?”
- “How will the vaccine be distributed geographically across Wisconsin?”
- “We understand that the state has received unclear information from officials with Operation Warp Speed (OWS) regarding vaccine allocations. What additional resources or information do you need to ensure that vaccine distribution in the state will be conducted in an efficient manner? What steps have you taken to ensure that there is a high level of transparency for members of the public during this time?”
The Journal Times reached out to a spokeswoman for Evers to reply to those questions and did not receive a reply as of press time.
When the first health care workers at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Racine County’s biggest medical facility, received their first of two vaccine doses on Dec. 22, a spokeswoman told The Journal Times she was unsure if those vaccinations were the first in Racine County, or were just the first in Racine County by Ascension.
The blame for the confusion and inconsistency has been fired in varied directions.
This week, Bloomberg News reported the chairman of medicine at the University of California, San Francisco, blaming the Trump administration for “repeating its grave errors” of not having a national plan, similar to what happened at the beginning of the pandemic. Still others, including Democrats, have praised Operation Warp Speed (the Trump administration’s name for developing, producing and distributing COVID vaccines) for getting a vaccine rolled out less than a year after the novel coronavirus was first identified.
“The Warp Speed project appears to be a dramatic success,” Sen. Dick Durbin, an Illinois Democrat, said last month on the Senate floor. “I pray that it will be. Although I’ve been a frequent critic of this administration, I want to give them credit for organizing this effectively, and delivering a vaccine in a timely way, almost amazing timely way in this pandemic that we face.”
Still, the U.S.’s stated goal was to have 20 million Americans vaccinated by the end of 2020, but only around 10.3 vaccinations were actually began by years’ end, according to Bloomberg News’ vaccine tracker.
Publicly available data minimal
There remain questions of transparency about how vaccines are going out and who is getting them.
The Journal Times reached out to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services to set up an interview to walk through the state’s plans, but was told in an email by a spokeswoman “I do not have anyone available for an interview.”
DHS has an online dashboard showing how many vaccines have been administered per day and in total in Wisconsin, broken down by which vaccine was administered, as well as how many total vaccines have been allocated to Wisconsin and how many have been shipped.
However, as of Friday afternoon, the data had not been updated in three days and did not provide any information regarding who had been vaccinated. So it remains unclear how many health care workers, long-term skilled nursing facility residents, long-term skilled nursing facility workers, or any others have been vaccinated.
Hospitals confident
Despite the issues reported by politicians and other health leaders, health care networks have aimed to portray a sense of calm.
“The currently offered vaccines against the novel coronavirus are safe and effective. We know that the vaccinations are the way out of this pandemic. We at Advocate Aurora Health are proud to report that over the past 16 days, we’ve administered initial vaccine doses to more than 23,000 of our frontline team members across Illinois and Wisconsin,” Dr. Jeff Bahr, Advocate Aurora’s chief medical officer, said Thursday during a virtual press conference addressing the scandal at Advocate Aurora’s Grafton facility, where a pharmacist has been arrested for intentionally leaving more than 500 doses of the Moderna vaccine out overnight, rendering them useless.
Bahr continued: “While reports have indicated that the initial nationwide rollout may be slower than that for which many had hoped, we want to continue to encourage people to step forward to be vaccinated as soon as they’re able to do so.”
Plan indefinite
Health systems have repeatedly said they are working with public health administrations and other government agencies on plans for Phase 1B of vaccine rollout. However, what groups will be able to be vaccinated in Phase 1B and in what order, as well as how those vaccinations will be given administered, remains vague.
According to DHS’s 62-page COVID-19 Vaccination Plan, published in October, “Phase 1B is anticipated to include residents of long term care or assisted living facilities, essential workers and those aged 65 years or older. Wisconsin plans to participate in the federal pharmacy partner program, which pairs these entities with a vaccinating pharmacy, who will provide on-site vaccination to the residents.
“LHD (Local Health Departments) will once again be coordinating — and providing in some instances — the vaccination of essential workers in their communities. For those 65 years and older, it is anticipated that pharmacies and health care entities would play significant roles in ensuring this population is vaccinated. For phase 1, the state is exploring the ability to provide some mass vaccination capacity to address gaps during this phase.”
That document also states that vaccine providers will be communicated with “about which priority groups are eligible for vaccination” when the time comes, and those providers “will be required to fill out a survey to indicate which priority groups they will be vaccinating (and) how many doses they will need.”