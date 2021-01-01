Leaders and public, in Wisconsin and nationwide, await answers on vaccine rollout

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Publicly available data minimal

There remain questions of transparency about how vaccines are going out and who is getting them.

The Journal Times reached out to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services to set up an interview to walk through the state’s plans, but was told in an email by a spokeswoman “I do not have anyone available for an interview.”

DHS has an online dashboard showing how many vaccines have been administered per day and in total in Wisconsin, broken down by which vaccine was administered, as well as how many total vaccines have been allocated to Wisconsin and how many have been shipped.

However, as of Friday afternoon, the data had not been updated in three days and did not provide any information regarding who had been vaccinated. So it remains unclear how many health care workers, long-term skilled nursing facility residents, long-term skilled nursing facility workers, or any others have been vaccinated.

Hospitals confident

Despite the issues reported by politicians and other health leaders, health care networks have aimed to portray a sense of calm.