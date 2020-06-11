Leader of Racine teachers union wants police out of Unified schools

RACINE — The president of Racine Educators United, the union for teachers and educational assistants in the Racine Unified School District, has called for police officers to be removed from RUSD schools. Instead, the leader of the union wants funds currently directed at police to be spent on other classroom needs and on support staff, such as mental health professionals.
However, REU’s call to keep cops out of schools has been met with criticism.
The president of the Racine Unified School Board said that he will be considering the idea, but did not indicate he was a fan of removing police officers from schools.
One police officer is stationed full-time in each RUSD high school, and one Racine police officer rotates through each of the middle schools, following the Racine Police Department’s touted Community Oriented Policing model.
Calling for change in tactics
A statement signed by REU President Angelina Cruz issued this week says, “We call on RUSD to disrupt the school-to-prison pipeline by removing police officers from school buildings and replacing them with staff equipped to address trauma and social-emotional learning — more teachers, educational assistants, counselors, social workers and school psychologists.”
Several school districts nationwide, including in Minneapolis, Denver and Portland, Oregon, have already indicated that they will no longer have police officers placed in schools following protests expressing outrage over the death of George Floyd and decrying police brutality.
The letter from REU reflects many of the messages coming out of nationwide protests following the killing of George Floyd, with many demonstrators calling on leaders to divert money away from law enforcement and to devote that money toward other programs. Cruz also called for expansions to “ethnic studies” and “anti-racist curriculums” in Racine Unified classrooms, as well as strengthening implicit bias training for staff and students.
The idea of having police officers working in schools have been praised and criticized in recent years.
Particularly as the number of school shootings has skyrocketed over the past 30 years, so have the number of school resource officers. According to the National Center for Education Statistics, there are 46,000 police officers based in schools in the U.S., able to quickly respond to the most dangerous scenarios that occasionally arise in schools.
But some studies have pointed to unintended negative consequences from having police so at-the-ready.
Research from the Institute for Policy Studies found that children in schools with resource officers are five times more likely to face the juvenile legal system than schools without officers, feeding what Cruz called the “school-to-prison pipeline.”
The letter from Racine Educators United also lists names of seven who died in the U.S. over the past decade, including Racine’s Ty’Rese West, saying that the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis is “yet another reminder of the countless other Black men and women, including those in our very own community, who have been executed by white supremacists and the systems constructed by institutional racism.”
Of the seven names Cruz listed, four were killed law enforcement, one died while in jail by suicide where staff was not following required checks on inmates, one was killed by a former police officer and one was killed by a neighborhood watch coordinator.
Responses from school district, police unions
In response to the proposal to pull officers from schools, Racine Unified Superintendent Eric Gallien said, "RUSD’s partnership with local law enforcement has allowed us to embrace a Community Oriented Policing model in our schools, which focuses on officers developing strong relationships with students to support positive behavior and academic success."
"Partnering with school staff like our counselors, social workers, psychologists and educators, our school resources officers have effectively helped reduce student disciplinary issues and support student attendance and achievement."
The president of the school board, Brian O'Connell, said that the school board has not yet discussed the prospect of removing officers from schools, but it is something on their mind.
“Clearly this is an important matter that will be discussed," O'Connell said. “My reaction is that we as a community are engaged in a dialogue about police and I would expect RUSD to be a partner in that dialogue, a very important dialogue."
However, O'Connell said that he does not expect police to be removed from schools. He supports the Community Oriented Policing model already in place, in which police officers work inside schools day-in and day-out trying to build "to establish a relationship between students, staff and police that is a partnership and is not adversarial ... The police are not there in a traditional enforcement role. They are there in a partnership role."
Todd Hoover, the president of the Racine Police Association (RPA) which represents rank-and-file officers in the Racine Police Department, added in an email, "If you take these officers out of the schools, there will still be calls for police at the schools and the officers responding are not going to have the same level of training that the current school officers have. The Racine Police Association feels that taking the school resource officers out of the schools could do more harm than good."
A letter signed by Hoover and by the president of the Staff Officers Association (SOA), which represents supervisors in the Racine Police Department, accuses REU of using a “broad brush” relating to institutionalized racism.
“The RPA and SOA greatly value and welcome the opportunity to maintain a community dialogue on policing issues, and we share the objective of addressing systemic racism and prejudice wherever and however we can,” the letter from RPA and SOA states. “Nonetheless, we fail to see how denigrating the service and sacrifice of all the officers who work tirelessly to keep our city safe helps advance that public discourse.”
