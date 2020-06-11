Leader of Racine teachers union wants police out of Unified schools

"Partnering with school staff like our counselors, social workers, psychologists and educators, our school resources officers have effectively helped reduce student disciplinary issues and support student attendance and achievement."

The president of the school board, Brian O'Connell, said that the school board has not yet discussed the prospect of removing officers from schools, but it is something on their mind.

“Clearly this is an important matter that will be discussed," O'Connell said. “My reaction is that we as a community are engaged in a dialogue about police and I would expect RUSD to be a partner in that dialogue, a very important dialogue."

However, O'Connell said that he does not expect police to be removed from schools. He supports the Community Oriented Policing model already in place, in which police officers work inside schools day-in and day-out trying to build "to establish a relationship between students, staff and police that is a partnership and is not adversarial ... The police are not there in a traditional enforcement role. They are there in a partnership role."