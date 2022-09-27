'Laying the foundation' | Caledonia breaks ground on public safety building, leaders 'excited for the future'

CALEDONIA — Ground has been broken and site grading has begun for Caledonia’s upcoming $24.2 million public safety building.

So that’s why the official groundbreaking ceremony, in Village Administrator Kathy Kasper’s eyes, was more of a way to lay the foundation.

“I do believe we’re laying the foundation for the future of our community,” Kasper said at the ceremony Tuesday morning on the future site of the building that is to be approximately 56,600 square feet and is to house a fire and police station.

The Caledonia Public Safety building, which was approved by the Village Board in June, is to be located on the current Village Hall grounds, 5043 Chester Lane. Building plans in August shrunk a bit due to rising costs of construction, unplanned extra costs and unfavorable market conditions.

The project’s approved budget is $24,235,949. The Village Board in August also granted permission to borrow funds for the project, authorizing general obligation bonds for the public safety building.

The Caledonia Police Department and the Caledonia Fire Department housed at the existing public safety facility at 6900 Nicholson Road as well as Fire Station No. 12 located at 6040 Douglas Ave. are to move to the new Chester Lane facility.

The Fire Department will still occupy its portion of the existing Nicholson Road building, maintaining a station there, but the police addition is to be demolished. Fire Station No. 12’s property is to be sold.

FGM Architects designed the building and Kenosha-based Riley Construction is acting as project manager to oversee construction. Construction is to be complete with a grand opening ceremony tentatively scheduled for January 2024.

Kasper, Village Trustees Tom Weatherston, Dale Stillman, Holly McManus and Fran Martin were present at the groundbreaking ceremony along with members of both police and fire departments, Rep. Robert Wittke, Riley Construction, FGM Architects and others.

Kasper added she initially brushed off “legacy” and “generational” as buzzwords when referring to the project. “But then,” she said, “you realize that you are involved in a project that will outlast you and serve future generations of employees and residents. It’s very humbling and very exciting all at the same time.”

‘Excited for the future’

The new building will allow the police and fire departments to stay up-to-date with modern law enforcement and firefighting/emergency medical services.

The existing Nicholson Road building has separate police and fire department portions that have both reached the end of their useful lives, village officials have said. The village’s Public Safety Committee first started discussing a potential new facility in August 2020 after the lower level of the police facility flooded. Officers have been without functional locker rooms since May 2020.

The existing fire department portion additionally was built before modern technology, paramedicine and co-ed personnel were commonplace to the Fire Department.

Other expensive maintenance issues due to the age of the facility and unrelated to the flood still would have needed to be addressed.

Fire Chief Jeffrey Henningfeld called the building “a new chapter” in the future of the police and fire departments.

“Each shovel full of dirt moved, each brick placed, represents new opportunities, improvement and achievement,” Henningfeld said. “We’re excited for the future.”

This new station is to provide private sleeping quarters and individual gender-neutral bathrooms, plus adequate space for training, equipment and medical supply storage, and administrative functions along with additional living space to meet the needs of increased staffing. It will also be built within one half-mile of a location identified as ideal for a new fire station in a 2020 study conducted by the International Association of Fire Fighters.

Department response times to the areas of highest demand should decrease because the new building offers an increase to the number of historical call locations that can be reached within four minutes.

Weatherston said Stillman’s leadership over the last few years and organizing an Ad Hoc Committee for planning helped everything come to fruition. He also recognized FGM Architects, Riley Construction, the Wisconsin Department of Corrections, Caledonia employees and the police and fire departments.

“I’ve never seen a team work so well together before,” Weatherston said.

Caledonia Deputy Police Chief Shawn Engleman said the groundbreaking ceremony had been “eagerly anticipated” by many.

“For Chief (Christopher) Botsch and I, it’s been two years. For many of the veteran officers and firefighters, it’s been decades,” Engleman said. “Many of them have heard about a new police and fire department for many years, only to be disappointed year after year. Many times I’ve heard recently, ‘I’ll believe it when I see shovels in the ground.’ Well that day has finally come, and there are some very big shovels in the ground.”

Botsch thanked the officers and firefighters for their patience and enduring “less than ideal” conditions over the last several years in the current facilities.

“The time for a new public safety building is long overdue and we are extremely excited to be here today at this event,” Botsch said. “Anyone who knows police officers knows that we are extremely skeptical … We typically need some sort of proof, and I hope that this is proof enough.”

“This project is a testament of what is possible through hard work, vision and a collaboration of many talented people,” Henningfeld said. “This new public safety building is so much more than just a new facility for our community. It demonstrates growth and progress. It signifies an investment in public safety and the people that work here.”