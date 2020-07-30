Lawsuits possible against statewide mask mandate, but GOP leader indicates it won't come from Legislature

“These new orders are a critical step as our state continues to respond to a significant spike in new COVID-19 cases ... Although we are facing the same pandemic, the situation across our state has radically changed since March. Our community-by-community piecemeal approach, in place since May, has not been effective in containing this virus," Neubauer said in a statement. "The latest studies have shown that wearing a mask is one of the best ways to prevent the spread of COVID-19 from person to person and save lives. Public health is a team sport: My mask protects you, your mask protects me, and when we work together, we can make a positive impact against this pandemic.”