Lawsuits possible against statewide mask mandate, but GOP leader indicates it won't come from Legislature

Unlike what happened with the Gov. Tony Evers-backed Safer at Home order, which Wisconsin Republican legislators successfully threw out via a lawsuit that landed with the Wisconsin Supreme Court, Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, indicated Thursday that the Legislature is not planning on challenging the governor over his new indoor mask mandate.
In a statement, Vos said he opposes the statewide order and its "one-size-fits-all approach," he did not say that a lawsuit should again be expected from the Republican-controlled Legislature.
Vos' statement, in full, reads:
"I understand the necessity of doing all that we can to control the spread of COVID-19. We all know it’s serious. People have lost loved ones, businesses are struggling to survive and this ‘new normal’ for families is stressful and exhausting.
“Local governments have been responding appropriately and increasing precautionary measures as needed. But Wisconsin shouldn’t have a one-size-fits-all mandate. It doesn’t build public support when there are questions surrounding the metrics and the constitutionality of this mandate.
“It’s disappointing that yet again Governor Evers has chosen to not communicate or work with the legislature. There are certainly constitutional questions here; I would expect legal challenges from citizen groups.”
The City of Racine's already-in-place Safer Racine ordinance is facing a legal challenge. Local business-owner David Yandel filed the suit, claiming that the city's rules were unnecessarily hurting his business. A local judge initially overturned the order, which the City Council tried to supersede by codifying the order in an ordinance, which the judge again overturned. But a state appeals court has allowed the order to remain in effect while the case works itself out through appeal.
Other Republicans have weighed in, showing opposition to the statewide mask mandate.
“You can’t legislate common sense," stated Sen. Van Wanggaard, R-Racine. "For that reason, I continue to strongly oppose the one-size-fits all approach of Governor Evers’ response to coronavirus in this state, including the statewide mask mandate. It’s transparent and blatantly political that his order doesn’t take effect until his handpicked Supreme Court justice take office."
Jill Karofsky, a Democrat supported by Evers, defeated incumbent conservative Justice Daniel Kelly by a vote of 856,470 to 692,976 in April. Karofsky and will take Kelly's place on the Wisconsin Supreme Court at the beginning of August. Conservatives will still have a 4-3 majority on the state's highest court even after that flip.
State Sen. Steve Nass, R-Whitewater, has called on Vos and Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald to reconvene the Legislature in order to fight back against Evers' order, which Nass called "illegal and unnecessary."
The Legislature has been out of session for most of the pandemic. No session days are currently scheduled for the rest of 2020.
State Rep. Greta Neubauer, D-Racine, and Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes both support the order.
“These new orders are a critical step as our state continues to respond to a significant spike in new COVID-19 cases ... Although we are facing the same pandemic, the situation across our state has radically changed since March. Our community-by-community piecemeal approach, in place since May, has not been effective in containing this virus," Neubauer said in a statement. "The latest studies have shown that wearing a mask is one of the best ways to prevent the spread of COVID-19 from person to person and save lives. Public health is a team sport: My mask protects you, your mask protects me, and when we work together, we can make a positive impact against this pandemic.”
In a tweet issued minutes after Evers' order was announced, Barnes posted a photo of himself in a Milwaukee Bucks face covering. The tweet was captioned: "Mask up, Wisconsin"
Bikes, Masks, Main Street
First day of required masks in Racine
Masks on Monday
Masks on Monument Square
Signs at Maria's on Douglas
Walking along Douglas Avenue
Officer Andersen and J.J.
Elbow bump with Officer Andersen
Aldi food market on Monday
Car dealership in a pandemic
Shopping for cleaning products
Leading by example
