Lawmakers, Evers stick with April election, but arguments continue

MADISON — Attorneys for the state Justice Department and Republican legislators tried to blunt Democrats' demands to rework Wisconsin's election laws to accommodate coronavirus-related social distancing, telling a federal judge that there's no evidence voters face any additional hardships as the state's spring election approaches.

The state Democratic Party and Democratic National Committee countered during a conference call with U.S. District Judge William Conley that all Conley needs to do is look around.

Wisconsin's spring election is set for April 7. The ballot will include the presidential primary, a state Supreme Court race and scores of local races.

A host of states have postponed their elections in hopes of slowing the virus' spread. But Democratic Gov. Tony Evers has resisted pressure to reschedule, saying a delay could leave local offices vacant. The governor has urged people to vote absentee and avoid an in-person trip to the polls. The message is resonating; clerks had received 315,429 absentee ballot requests as of Thursday morning, a new record for a spring election.

Still, the state Democratic Party and the national committee filed a federal lawsuit against the Wisconsin Election Commission on Wednesday calling for relaxing a range of absentee voting and registration requirements and deadlines.