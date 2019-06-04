RACINE — Some went by foot, others went by bike, but in total nearly 100 individuals participated in the 2019 Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics on Tuesday.
Police officers from Mount Pleasant, Racine and Burlington, along with other volunteers, ran or biked six miles along Highway 20 from the Racine Police Department, 730 Center St., to the Mount Pleasant Police Department, 8811 Campus Drive.
The departments have been participating in the event since 2012 and raise about $200,000 each year.
That money stays with Special Olympics athletes in the Racine and Kenosha County area.
After arriving in Mount Pleasant, the Special Olympic torch will be taken to Burlington on Wednesday on its way to the opening ceremony set for Thursday in Stevens Point, where the 2019 Wisconsin Special Olympics games take place.
The games are scheduled to begin Friday and conclude Saturday.
