 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick

Laurel Clark splash pad open for season

From the Things to do in and around Racine County series
  • 0
Splash Around

Children play in the splash pad in Downtown Racine in 2018. The splash pad is open for the summer.

 Megan Burke

RACINE — Racine Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services (PRCS) announced that the Laurel Clark splash pad is now open. PRCS staff will be on duty from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday through Sunday. The maximum number of individuals allowed in the splash pad is 75. For the safety of all participants, these rules should be followed:

Do not enter if you have a communicable disease or an open cut.

Food and beverages, street shoes, toys, anything with wheels and animals are not allowed.

Rough or violent play is not allowed.

Do not drink the water.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Iraq warning about deadly cholera outbreak in northern Iraq

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News