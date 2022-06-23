Laurel Clark splash pad open for season

RACINE — Racine Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services (PRCS) announced that the Laurel Clark splash pad is now open. PRCS staff will be on duty from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday through Sunday. The maximum number of individuals allowed in the splash pad is 75. For the safety of all participants, these rules should be followed:
Do not enter if you have a communicable disease or an open cut.
Food and beverages, street shoes, toys, anything with wheels and animals are not allowed.
Rough or violent play is not allowed.
Do not drink the water.
