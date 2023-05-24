RACINE — Downtown Racine's splash pad is now open for the season, Racine Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services announced in a release Tuesday.

The splash pad is a part of the Laurel Clark Memorial Fountain located at the bottom of Sam Johnson Parkway.

The splash pad operates seven days a week, and PRCS staff will be on duty four days a week from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday through Sunday.

75 people are allowed in the splash pad play area at a time. For the safety of all visitors, PRCS has established these rules:

Do not enter if you have a communicable disease or an open cut.

Food and beverages, gum, glass, street shoes, toys, anything with wheels and animals are not allowed.

Rough or violent play is not allowed.

Do not drink the water.

Diaper changing is prohibited within the splash pad area.

The Laurel Clark Memorial Fountain is a interactive water feature named for U.S. Navy captain and astronaut, Dr. Laurel Salton Clark. Laurel Clark called Racine her hometown, and the fountain is dedicated to her memory.

The fountain's splash pad is an interactive water feature that allows guests to cool off during hot summer months without having to fully immerse in a body of water. According to the city, the fountain's water is tested daily, and if it does not meet requirements, it may be shut off until water returns to required levels.

Visitors can check for updates related to the splash pad at facebook.com/RPRCS.

