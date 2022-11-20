Latino entrepreneurs young and old see opportunity in Racine

MILWAUKEE — The Latino Entrepreneurial Network (LEN)’s course called “Thriving Together” concluded Thursday with participants presenting their business plans to a panel of experts.

The program was an introductory course aimed at assisting aspiring Hispanic entrepreneurs in the initial stages of their journey toward owning their own businesses.

Among the participants were four from Racine that included two teens and a college student.

Stephanie Orozco, 20, participated in the “Thriving Together” program in preparation for opening her own upscale nail boutique.

She is a student at both Gateway Technical College, where she is earning her certificate to be a nail technician, and at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside where she is working towards a degree in graphic arts.

Her cousins were also in the program. Jaime Ruiz, 18, and Emilio Ruiz, 16, are both in the sneaker business.

Jaime is working at a sneaker shop in Milwaukee but has plans for using his background in the business to open his open shop in Racine.

Emilio’s business is also in sneakers, but he intends to pursue the reselling of sneakers part-time.

Sneaker resell has been all the rage for quite some time. A Cowen & Co. report from July estimates that the sneaker resale industry is worth $2 billion in North America and could reach $30 billion globally by 2030.

Catalina Valerino, who was also one of the Racine participants, put together a plan for selling native products of Oaxaca, Mexico, in southeast Wisconsin. Initially, that would include clothes and palm tree products.

The training program is eight weeks. In addition to the training and coaching, there is also the potential students could win a scholarship to help start their business after they have completed the program.

During the course, participants evaluate their business idea, learn more about legal and regulatory requirements, identify their market, develop a budget, calculate costs and prices, market their business and more.

Presentations

In their presentations to the panel of experts, the young people noted how their Racine location would give them certain advantages in business.

As one example, the market in Milwaukee might be saturated in terms of those looking to resell sneakers, but there are still opportunities to be made in Racine.

All three young people demonstrated they already had a lot of background knowledge in the business they wanted to pursue; however, only Orozco had to pursue certification for her business.

Their presentations also showed they were putting the business principles they learned in the “Thriving Together” program to work in their business plans.

For example, Orozco noted in the presentation of her business plan that if prices were set too high initially, she would not be able to establish a clientele.

Emilio was looking to have a booth at local fairs for his sneaker business, which would be cheaper than the overhead of a fixed site.

Generations

Nelson Soler, founder and board member of LEN, said one of the interesting aspects of the particular class the three young people were in was the mixture of students.

There were several members of Gen Z, but also a baby boomer, some millennials and a married couple.

“It’s nice to see more than one generation in one room learning together,” Soler said.

Soler said it is quite common to have young people who are interested in pursuing their own businesses — especially if their own parents were business owners.

He explained often with Hispanic families who immigrated to the U.S., family members work side-by-side, so the young people have experience in family-owned enterprise from a young age.

Boot camp

LEN of Southeastern Wisconsin offered another program for “Fall 2022: Bootcamp and Business Accelerator,” which had recent graduation receptions.

The goals of the program were to get two cohorts of entrepreneurs ready to pitch a business plan presentation to investors or lenders while strengthening their business growth plan.

Participants will join a culturally relevant intensive business training program, receive assistance from a business coach, and present their business idea to a panel of evaluators. Networking events will also be conducted to provide participants with a networking platform.

Both courses provide access to guest speakers from a range of partners that cover various topics such as banking, legal assistance, insurance, etc.

“On behalf of the LEN Board of Directors and our proud sponsors, I congratulate the students who will complete our two training programs, Thriving Together and our Bootcamp and Business Accelerator,” Soler said.

More online To learn more about the Thriving Together program, visit: latinoentrepreneurialnetwork.org/thriving-together

“We are also grateful to our sponsor American Family Insurance which partnered with LEN for the ‘Thriving Together’ program,” Soler added, “and to WEDC (Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation) and CIBC for their continued sponsorship of our successful Bootcamp and Business Accelerator program.”