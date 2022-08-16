 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Latino Chamber of Commerce working to bring together Hispanic business owners and resources

Nelson Soler, Juan M. Lopez Jr. and Zulma Lopez

Nelson Soler, left, president and CEO of Multicultural Entrepreneurial Institute and a Latino Chamber of Commerce board member, sits with Juan M. Lopez Jr. and Zulma Lopez, owners of J&E Heating & Cooling, to discuss what the small business could use moving forward.

 Dee Hölzel

RACINE — The Latino Chamber of Commerce of Southeastern Wisconsin is working to close the gap between community resources and Hispanic-owned businesses.

Nelson Soler, president and CEO of Multicultural Entrepreneurial Institute and the president of the Latino Chamber of Commerce, said sometimes municipal outreach is not reaching everybody, leaving some minority business owners disconnected from resources.

In an effort to close the distance, the Latino Chamber of Commerce held what they called “Business Days” in Kenosha and Racine where they brought together Hispanic business owners and representatives from local government.

Kenosha’s event was held in July and included Mayor John Antaramian and University of Wisconsin-Parkside Chancellor Deborah Ford.

Racine’s event was held Monday and was attended by County Executive Jonathan Delagrave.

Soler explained the listening sessions allowed public representatives to hear the struggles and successes experienced by Hispanic business owners since COVID. The event also allowed the business owners to learn more about the resources available to them.

Connections

Juan and Zulma Lopez, of J&E Heating & Cooling, 2707 Golf Ave., hosted the event in Racine and shared with Delagrave some of the growing pains they are experiencing.

Zulma told The Journal Times that when the business started in 2009, they had just three employees and one truck. Now they have 19 people on the payroll and ten trucks.

While that's good news, the company has outgrown their current location and have had to store some equipment off-site.

Business has been good, Zulma agreed.

“It’s going and we are getting more people, and that’s why it’s important to keep up with it,” she said.

Jonathan Delagrave listens

Jonathan Delagrave, facing camera, listens to, from left, Zulma Lopez, Juan M. Lopez Jr. and Nelson Soler.

Delagrave, in turn, was able to detail some of the programs and resources available in the area that might be useful to them as business owners — with particular reference to the efforts made by the county to develop a strong workforce.

He took the opportunity promote the county’s Summer Jobs Program. Last year there were 25 participants and 21 who graduated from the program, Delagrave said. This year, there were more than 100 who participated and 88 who graduated.

The county pays the wages of those who participate while area businesses employ youth who are gaining important job skills.

Additionally, Delagrave outlined the grants the county has been able to secure for small businesses.

Moving forward

County Executive Johnathan Delagrave with the Latino Chamber of Commerce and area business owners

From left, back row: County Executive Jonathan Delagrave; Juan M. Lopez Jr.; Nelson Soler; and Amanda Roman, a member of the Latino Chamber of Commerce and owner of Domina Consulting; pose for a photo inside J&E Heating & Cooling. Front row, from left: Amy Pardo, of Honest Touch Wellness Spa; and Zulma M. Lopez, co-owner of J&E Heating and Cooling. 

Soler said he intended to follow-up with the county officials to ensure the connections that were made continue to grow.

Amanda Roman, who is a Latino Chamber of Commerce board member and the owner of Domina Consulting, said the opportunities are definitely there for business owners.

“I think the county has been moving forward,” she said.

Soler agreed. “Racine is more open to understanding the value of the Latino population specifically.”

However, there are still areas for improvement.

One thing that should help is that Roman has been added to a Racine County Economic Development Corporation committee.

Soler explained the RCDEC is not perceived to have relationships with minority-owned businesses. He said there are bridges to build there.

Soler said the Latino Chamber of Commerce intended to act “as the conduit to ensure those connections were developed and those resources come out to the community.”

The Business Days was a follow-up to the “Unsummit” held in Racine County in March, where there was mutual dialogue between those with resources and those seeking resources.

The “Unsummit” was a large event. The Latino Chamber of Commerce intended “Business Days” to be smaller with more targeted opportunities for dialogue between the business owners and representatives.

