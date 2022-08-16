Latino Chamber of Commerce working to bring together Hispanic business owners and resources

Nelson Soler, president and CEO of Multicultural Entrepreneurial Institute and the president of the Latino Chamber of Commerce, said sometimes municipal outreach is not reaching everybody, leaving some minority business owners disconnected from resources.
In an effort to close the distance, the Latino Chamber of Commerce held what they called “Business Days” in Kenosha and Racine where they brought together Hispanic business owners and representatives from local government.
Kenosha’s event was held in July and included Mayor John Antaramian and University of Wisconsin-Parkside Chancellor Deborah Ford.
Racine’s event was held Monday and was attended by County Executive Jonathan Delagrave.
Soler explained the listening sessions allowed public representatives to hear the struggles and successes experienced by Hispanic business owners since COVID. The event also allowed the business owners to learn more about the resources available to them.
Connections
Juan and Zulma Lopez, of J&E Heating & Cooling, 2707 Golf Ave., hosted the event in Racine and shared with Delagrave some of the growing pains they are experiencing.
Zulma told The Journal Times that when the business started in 2009, they had just three employees and one truck. Now they have 19 people on the payroll and ten trucks.
While that's good news, the company has outgrown their current location and have had to store some equipment off-site.
Business has been good, Zulma agreed.
“It’s going and we are getting more people, and that’s why it’s important to keep up with it,” she said.
Delagrave, in turn, was able to detail some of the programs and resources available in the area that might be useful to them as business owners — with particular reference to the efforts made by the county to develop a strong workforce.
He took the opportunity promote the county’s Summer Jobs Program. Last year there were 25 participants and 21 who graduated from the program, Delagrave said. This year, there were more than 100 who participated and 88 who graduated.
The county pays the wages of those who participate while area businesses employ youth who are gaining important job skills.
Additionally, Delagrave outlined the grants the county has been able to secure for small businesses.
Moving forward
Soler said he intended to follow-up with the county officials to ensure the connections that were made continue to grow.
Amanda Roman, who is a Latino Chamber of Commerce board member and the owner of Domina Consulting, said the opportunities are definitely there for business owners.
“I think the county has been moving forward,” she said.
Soler agreed. “Racine is more open to understanding the value of the Latino population specifically.”
Demonstrators chant and carry signs outside the Wisconsin State Capitol in Madison, Wis. as thousands of Latinos, immigrants and their allies congregate to protest legislative bills they believe to have anti-immigration consequences Thursday, Feb. 18, 2016. JOHN HART -- State Journal
Demonstrators gather outside the Wisconsin State Capitol in Madison, Wis. as thousands of Latinos, immigrants and their allies congregate to protest legislative bills they believe to have anti-immigration consequences Thursday, Feb. 18, 2016. JOHN HART -- State Journal
Demonstrators chant and carry signs outside the Wisconsin State Capitol in Madison, Wis. as thousands of Latinos, immigrants and their allies congregate to protest legislative bills they believe to have anti-immigration consequences Thursday, Feb. 18, 2016. JOHN HART -- State Journal
Madison East student Alex Hernandez, 17, leads demonstrators in chants as thousands of Latinos, immigrants and their allies congregate to protest legislative bills they believe to be anti-immigration at the Wisconsin State Capitol in Madison, Wis. Thursday, Feb. 18, 2016. JOHN HART -- State Journal
Thousands of protesters moved into the Capitol rotunda Thursday to demonstrate against legislation that would prohibit the creation of local identification cards and punish cities whose officials don’t actively work with federal authorities to enforce immigration laws.
Demonstrators said recent legislation — such as banning local identification cards and punishing cities that prohibit employees from asking about one’s immigration status — was a personal affront to them and their families, many of whom skipped work and school Thursday to drive the point home.
Demonstrators chant and carry banners outside the Wisconsin State Capitol in Madison, Wis. as thousands of Latinos, immigrants and their allies congregate to protest legislative bills they believe to have anti-immigration consequences Thursday, Feb. 18, 2016. JOHN HART -- State Journal
Thousands of Latinos, immigrants and their allies congregate inside the Wisconsin State Capitol in Madison, Wis. to protest legislative bills they believe to be anti-immigration Thursday, Feb. 18, 2016. (AP Photo/John Hart, Wisconsin State Journal)
Demonstrators chant and carry signs inside the Wisconsin State Capitol in Madison, Wis. as thousands of Latinos, immigrants and their allies congregate to protest legislative bills they believe to have anti-immigration consequences Thursday, Feb. 18, 2016. JOHN HART -- State Journal
Photos: Day Without Latinos and Immigrants Rally, 2016
Thousands of Latinos, immigrants and their allies descended on the state Capitol in Madison on Thursday to protest what they believe to be anti-immigrant legislation.
1 of 13
Latinos Rally 02-02182016112501
The streets around the state Capitol filled with protesters Thursday during "A Day Without Latinos and Immigrants in Wisconsin."
JOHN HART -- State Journal
Latinos Rally 09-02182016113824
Demonstrators chant and carry signs outside the Wisconsin State Capitol in Madison, Wis. as thousands of Latinos, immigrants and their allies congregate to protest legislative bills they believe to have anti-immigration consequences Thursday, Feb. 18, 2016. JOHN HART -- State Journal
JOHN HART -- State Journal
Latinos Rally 08-02182016113614
Demonstrators gather outside the Wisconsin State Capitol in Madison, Wis. as thousands of Latinos, immigrants and their allies congregate to protest legislative bills they believe to have anti-immigration consequences Thursday, Feb. 18, 2016. JOHN HART -- State Journal
JOHN HART -- State Journal
Latinos Rally 07-02182016113409
Demonstrators chant and carry signs outside the Wisconsin State Capitol in Madison, Wis. as thousands of Latinos, immigrants and their allies congregate to protest legislative bills they believe to have anti-immigration consequences Thursday, Feb. 18, 2016. JOHN HART -- State Journal
JOHN HART -- State Journal
Latinos Rally
Police estimated that as many as 20,000 people marched around the streets of the Capitol at the peak of Thursday’s rally, called “A Day Without Latinos and Immigrants in Wisconsin.”
JOHN HART — State Journal
Latinos Rally 05-02182016112821
Madison East student Alex Hernandez, 17, leads demonstrators in chants as thousands of Latinos, immigrants and their allies congregate to protest legislative bills they believe to be anti-immigration at the Wisconsin State Capitol in Madison, Wis. Thursday, Feb. 18, 2016. JOHN HART -- State Journal
JOHN HART -- State Journal
Latinos Rally
Thousands of protesters moved into the Capitol rotunda Thursday to demonstrate against legislation that would prohibit the creation of local identification cards and punish cities whose officials don’t actively work with federal authorities to enforce immigration laws.
Photos by JOHN HART — State Journal
Latinos Rally
Many students walked out of school to attend Thursday’s protest, and businesses shut down to accommodate their employees who wanted to participate.
JOHN HART — State Journal
Latinos Rally 01-02182016112501
Spectators at a window inside the State Historical Museum watch as thousands of Latinos, immigrants and their allies congregate outside the state Capitol Thursday.
JOHN HART — State Journal
Latinos Rally
Demonstrators said recent legislation — such as banning local identification cards and punishing cities that prohibit employees from asking about one’s immigration status — was a personal affront to them and their families, many of whom skipped work and school Thursday to drive the point home.
Photos by JOHN HART — State Journal
Latinos Rally 12-02182016130023
Demonstrators chant and carry banners outside the Wisconsin State Capitol in Madison, Wis. as thousands of Latinos, immigrants and their allies congregate to protest legislative bills they believe to have anti-immigration consequences Thursday, Feb. 18, 2016. JOHN HART -- State Journal
JOHN HART -- State Journal
Latinos Rally 13-02182016130023
Thousands of Latinos, immigrants and their allies congregate inside the Wisconsin State Capitol in Madison, Wis. to protest legislative bills they believe to be anti-immigration Thursday, Feb. 18, 2016. (AP Photo/John Hart, Wisconsin State Journal)
JOHN HART -- State Journal
Latinos Rally 11-02182016125251
Demonstrators chant and carry signs inside the Wisconsin State Capitol in Madison, Wis. as thousands of Latinos, immigrants and their allies congregate to protest legislative bills they believe to have anti-immigration consequences Thursday, Feb. 18, 2016. JOHN HART -- State Journal
Dee Hölzel has been reporting since 1999 and joined the Journal Times in October 2020. Dee graduated with an MA in History from the University of Wisconsin - Milwaukee, specializing in the intersection of history and journalism.
The mayor says she could not find the Confederate flag display, but a Burlington resident who complained to City Hall about the flag says city officials have done nothing to show that they oppose offensive hate speech.
Laura Ann Walker, the attorney for the teen against whom charges were dropped, told the Journal Times it appeared a witness had been untruthful in identifying her client as being involved in the crime. The prosecutor then "did what she is supposed to do as a prosecutor and that is to speak the truth,” Walker said. “So kudos to her.” However, Walker did express concern about the rush to charge her client. “I wish they would spend more time investigating prior to issuing the criminal complaint."
Nelson Soler, left, president and CEO of Multicultural Entrepreneurial Institute and a Latino Chamber of Commerce board member, sits with Juan M. Lopez Jr. and Zulma Lopez, owners of J&E Heating & Cooling, to discuss what the small business could use moving forward.
From left, back row: County Executive Jonathan Delagrave; Juan M. Lopez Jr.; Nelson Soler; and Amanda Roman, a member of the Latino Chamber of Commerce and owner of Domina Consulting; pose for a photo inside J&E Heating & Cooling. Front row, from left: Amy Pardo, of Honest Touch Wellness Spa; and Zulma M. Lopez, co-owner of J&E Heating and Cooling.