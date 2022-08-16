Latino Chamber of Commerce working to bring together Hispanic business owners and resources

Growing population

"Racine County’s total population increased over the last 20 years from 188,831 to 197,727. Most growth in eastern Racine County was in the surrounding villages; the City of Racine’s population decreased from around 82,000 to 78,000.

"The county’s population would also be declining if not for growth in communities of color. Of particular note, Racine County’s Hispanic or Latino population has nearly doubled since 2000.

"And in 2020, the City of Racine was 46% White, 23% Black or African American and 24% Hispanic or Latino — the first time in the City’s history that people of color made up a slight majority. Given these demographic trends, communities of color are increasingly important to the future of Racine County."

— From the Racine Speaks report published last month by The Johnson Foundation’s Resilient Communities Initiative