KENOSHA — Kenosha Creative Space, 624 57th St., is hosting an all-ages night of Latin dancing from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. Friday, March 10.

All dance experience levels are welcome “to come dance to the styles of bachata, cumbia, banda, salsa, merengue, reggaeton, and more all night long,” organizers said.

At 8 p.m., dance instructor Erica Ness (who also hosts Salsa & Taco Tuesday dance classes every week at the Space) will teach a class in salsa and bachata in Spanish and English.

“Whether you are a dancer, a taco lover, a supporter of the arts — or someone who just likes to try new things — this event is for you,” Ness said. “This event is family friendly. There will be many amazing dancers for those who are more experienced, and our dedicated team of dance instructors will be there all night to help new dancers learn, even after the class is over.”

From 9 p.m. to 1 a.m., DJ Rick, visiting from Milwaukee, will play Latin music “for an incredible social dance experience.”

For those who don’t want to dance or need a taco break, Taquizas El Güero, a new Kenosha-based food truck will be serving tacos, tamales and other food items throughout the night.

Admission is $5 at the door, and all proceeds go to support Kenosha Creative Space in its mission “to support local artists and grow the creative economy here in Kenosha.”

But wait, there’s more

Can’t get enough of Latin dance? In addition to the March 10 event, Salsa & Taco Tuesday dance classes are offered every Tuesday night from 7 to 10 at Creative Space.

A dance instructor hosts a 7 and 8 p.m. dance class (typically a salsa and bachata class), followed by social dancing and tacos.

For more information about upcoming and continuing programs, follow “Kenosha Creative Space” on Facebook and Instagram.