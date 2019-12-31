Lathrop blocked near 21st Street due to hole in street

RACINE — Workers from the Racine Water Utility and We Energies were on scene on Lathrop Avenue, early on the evening of New Year's Eve working in a waist-deep hole in front of the McDonald's restaurant.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-460-8725 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

As of Tuesday evening, information was not available on the cause of the hole in the northbound lanes of Lathrop, just south of its intersection with 21st Street.

Lathrop was blocked in both directions south of 21st Street for approximately a block while a crew worked in the hole.

More information will be posted as it becomes available.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 4 Sad 1 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.