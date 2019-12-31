You are the owner of this article.
Lathrop blocked near 21st Street due to hole in street
Lathrop blocked near 21st Street due to hole in street

RACINE — Workers from the Racine Water Utility and We Energies were on scene on Lathrop Avenue, early on the evening of New Year's Eve working in a waist-deep hole in front of the McDonald's restaurant.

As of Tuesday evening, information was not available on the cause of the hole in the northbound lanes of Lathrop, just south of  its intersection with 21st Street. 

Lathrop was blocked in both directions south of 21st Street for approximately a block while a crew worked in the hole.

More information will be posted as it becomes available. 

