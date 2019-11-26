Late Disney star's family teams with Burlington mom to bring more awareness to epilepsy

“I just don’t think there’s enough public knowledge about it,” said Schaeffer. “It’s amazing how many people don’t talk about their epilepsy.”

That is why she reached out to the Victor and Libby Boyce, the parents of actor Cameron Boyce who starred in Disney Channel series such as “Jessie,” “Descendants” and “Gamer’s Guide to Pretty Much Everything.” Boyce died in July 6 at the age of 20 due to a seizure in his sleep. Now, Victor and Libby Boyce have partnered with the Epilepsy Foundation to spread awareness of epilepsy and SUDEP.

The Boyces and Schaeffer appeared on “Good Morning America” on Nov. 13, during which they played a public service announcement recorded with Boyce’s family and friends for the “K(no)w SUDEP” campaign.

“I am inspired by Boyces as they only lost their son four months ago,” said Schaeffer. “Forging ahead like this is admirable.”

The Boyces said their son had his first seizure when he was 16.

“We never felt like it would take his life,” Victor told “Good Morning America.” “We just thought it was something you have to manage.”