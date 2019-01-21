SOMERS — A University of Wisconsin-Parkside professor whom staff and students say contributed to the school’s legacy has passed away.
Walter Feldt, emeritus professor of engineering, died Jan. 13, at his home. He was 75, according to a UW-Parkside news release.
Feldt was born on March 7, 1943, in Queens, New York. He grew up on Long Island, and graduated from Cooper Union with a bachelor’s degree. He earned his Ph.D. from Northwestern University in 1969.
Feldt began his career at UW-Parkside in 1969. He earned tenure in 1975 and was promoted to full professor in 1994.
He served as the chair of the applied science and technology, computer science and engineering departments, and was an adviser to the student engineering club. He served as secretary of the faculty from 1976 to 1984 and again from 2003 until his retirement in 2006.
Feldt taught, advised and mentored countless students in the engineering program, and kept in touch with many of them after they graduated, continuing to advise and mentor them as they began their own professional careers and started their own businesses.
Up until his death he remained close to a number of former students and saw them on a regular basis.
“His impact on the lives of UW-Parkside alumni was truly great,” the release stated.
A memorial service honoring the life of Professor Feldt was held Saturday at Piasecki-Althaus Funeral Home, 3720 39th Ave., in Kenosha.
Scholarship donations in Feldt’s memory may be made to the UW-Parkside Foundation. For more information, contact Tom Krimmel, associate chancellor for university development and alumni relations at 262-595-2591 or krimmel@uwp.edu.
