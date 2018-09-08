Subscribe for 17¢ / day

RACINE — The final yard waste pickups for the season for Racine city residents will be next week, Sept. 10-14, according to the Department of Public Works. 

There are specific guidelines for bundling branches and yard waste that will determine whether or not it will be picked up:

Branches should be cut in lengths no greater than 4 feet, with branches no greater than 4 inches in diameter and tied in bundles no greater than 2 feet in diameter and tied with rope or twine.

Bundles should be placed on the curb the evening before each resident's regularly scheduled solid waste, garbage pick-up day.

All other yard waste — such as grass clippings, garden waste and leaves — must be placed loose in the street, with bags or containers.

Residents who miss next week's pick up, or accumulate more after Friday, may drop brush, branches and yard waste at the Bulky Waste Collection Site on Pearl Street at no cost.

For more information, call the DPW at 262-636-9126.

