Last night for Nitro: Racine County K-9 retires

Now, his job may be just to find food scraps that fall from the dinner table at the Ruffalo household.

Nitro is 10. He’s getting really old, for a police K-9 at least.

“His health is starting to deteriorate a little bit. His back end is starting to go out on him,” said Racine County Sheriff’s Sgt. Troy Ruffalo, who’s been Nitro’s only handler. “His heart is still there. The drive is still there,” but, “He physically is getting to the point where it’s harder for him to do the job.”

Nitro’s last night of work with the RCSO was Wednesday night. “It was a pretty routine night. Nothing super noteworthy,” Ruffalo said in a text Thursday afternoon.

Asked during an interview Wednesday night if it would be an emotional night, Ruffalo said “Of course … He’s been with me every day for the last nine years of my career.”

In a statement Thursday, Sheriff Christopher Schmaling said "Congratulations to Sgt. Ruffalo and K9 Nitro for a job well done. Your partnership, training, and dedication to excellence provided an immeasurable service to the citizens of our community. To K9 Nitro, my final request is that you find a comfortable spot on Troy’s couch and enjoy the well-deserved rest you rightfully earned throughout your stellar career!”

Funding

Like many police K-9 programs, RCSO's K-9s are funded through donations.

According to the RCSO, food costs are $100 a month per dog, plus $50 a month of other miscellaneous needs. To acquire the K-9 with appropriate training, the estimated cost is $18,000. None of that includes veterinary costs.

The RCSO is continuously seeking donations to support the K-9 program. To get in touch, email Troy.ruffalo@racinecounty.com and joseph.patla@racinecounty.com.

In a release Thursday, the RCSO said "the Racine County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Unit is comprised of seven other dogs. Six are dual purpose K-9s — narcotics and criminal apprehension — and one is trained in electronics detection — used to locate electronics containing illegal images of children."