 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Last chance for Halloween Glow at zoo
0 comments
Spooky fun at the zoo

Last chance for Halloween Glow at zoo

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

RACINE — The final weekend of the 2020 Halloween Glow, an illuminated drive-through adventure, will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. today through Sunday, Oct. 29-Nov. 1, at the Racine Zoo.

The Halloween Glow will allow guests to enjoy a Halloween experience from the comfort of their own vehicle. Vehicles will enter the Racine Zoo at the 200 Goold St. entrance gate and follow a dedicated lighted pathway through the zoo. The light displays will be suitable for all ages.

This event is intended to provide a safe opportunity during the pandemic for guests to go out and enjoy some holiday-themed fun.

Admission is $5 per person; free for ages 2 and younger. Tickets will be available at the gate (cash and credit cards only). To learn more, go to racinezoo.org.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+5
Ron Johnson says Hunter Biden revelations should've come out months ago; Dem senator says no evidence Joe Biden did wrong
Government and Politics

Ron Johnson says Hunter Biden revelations should've come out months ago; Dem senator says no evidence Joe Biden did wrong

  • 6 min to read

The Journal Times spoke with Sen. Ron Johnson in an exclusive interview Tuesday morning. In the 30-minute conversation, Johnson spoke about why he believes there are “deep state” federal employees working to undermine the president and why he has continued trying to expose alleged “sleazy” business dealings Johnson suspects Joe Biden has been involved in via Biden's son Hunter.

Watch Now: Related Video

WisEye Morning Minute: Elections Administrator Meagan Wolfe on Surge in Absentee Voting

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News