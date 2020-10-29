Last chance for Halloween Glow at zoo

RACINE — The final weekend of the 2020 Halloween Glow, an illuminated drive-through adventure, will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. today through Sunday, Oct. 29-Nov. 1, at the Racine Zoo.

The Halloween Glow will allow guests to enjoy a Halloween experience from the comfort of their own vehicle. Vehicles will enter the Racine Zoo at the 200 Goold St. entrance gate and follow a dedicated lighted pathway through the zoo. The light displays will be suitable for all ages.

This event is intended to provide a safe opportunity during the pandemic for guests to go out and enjoy some holiday-themed fun.

Admission is $5 per person; free for ages 2 and younger. Tickets will be available at the gate (cash and credit cards only). To learn more, go to racinezoo.org.

