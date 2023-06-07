RACINE — In what seems to be a surprise to the West Racine community, the long-standing Larsen Bakery at 3311 Washington Ave. appears to have closed its doors permanently.

The family owned business was known for “Racine’s Original Kringle,” according to its website.

The bakery prided itself on using century-old Kringle recipes and has been a part of the Racine community for more than four decades.

Audra Honsberger of Bendtsten’s Bakery, 3200 Washington Ave., said that she noticed Larsen Bakery, which is across the street, was closed when her bakery received an uptick in business last week.

While not knowing any details, Honsberger said it was unfortunate to lose a part of the community.

Ann Muller, owner of Annie’s Country Pantry, 3212 Washington Ave., another West Racine business near Larsen Bakery, said she was sad to hear about the closing, not only as a neighbor but also as a long-time patron.

Muller said she noticed the lights at Larsen Bakery were not on last week, and recalled packed Saturday mornings there, with “standing room only” crowds waiting to get baked goods when her sons were growing up.

Donald Hutchinson, the owner of Larsen Bakery, declined to comment about the closure.