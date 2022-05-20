Large police presence on Racine's south side Friday afternoon; officers seen performing CPR

RACINE — There is a large police presence on Racine's south side, south of the intersection of 11th and Center streets, Friday afternoon.

Officers were seen performing CPR on an individual in a grass-covered lot, as shown in multiple live videos posted to Facebook at around 1 p.m. Friday that were reviewed by The Journal Times. The individual is later placed on a stretcher and a Racine Fire Department ambulance soon after takes the individual away.

A witness said he heard four gunshots at around 1 p.m.

The video shows the lot where officers were performing CPR is next to a Wisconsin Plating Works building, located along Carrol Street, which is a dead-end street that extends west from Center Street, with 11th Street to the north and 12th Street to the south. The southern boundary of the scene, as marked by police tape, is 12th Street. The western boundary is made up by Irving Place and Hilker Place.

At 3:04 p.m. Friday, a Racine Police Department sergeant said in a text to a reporter "No information will be given right now."

The Journal Times has a reporter on scene, who reports there are more than a dozen law enforcement vehicles in the area, including from the Burlington Police Department and Racine County Sheriff's Office.

The City of Racine has been experiencing a violent 2022, with six homicides as of May 15, double the number of homicides there had been between Jan. 1 and May 15, 2021. Shots fired reports in 2022 have also been 49% higher than they were in 2021, the RPD reported earlier this week.

More information will be added to this story as it becomes available and can be confirmed.

