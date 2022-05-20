Large police presence on Racine's south side Friday afternoon; officers seen performing CPR

RACINE — There is a large police presence on Racine's south side, south of the intersection of 11th and Center streets, Friday afternoon.
Officers were seen performing CPR on an individual in a grass-covered lot, as shown in multiple live videos posted to Facebook at around 1 p.m. Friday that were reviewed by The Journal Times. The individual is later placed on a stretcher and a Racine Fire Department ambulance soon after takes the individual away.
A witness said he heard four gunshots at around 1 p.m.
The video shows the lot where officers were performing CPR is next to a Wisconsin Plating Works building, located along Carrol Street, which is a dead-end street that extends west from Center Street, with 11th Street to the north and 12th Street to the south. The southern boundary of the scene, as marked by police tape, is 12th Street. The western boundary is made up by Irving Place and Hilker Place.
At 3:04 p.m. Friday, a Racine Police Department sergeant said in a text to a reporter "No information will be given right now."
The Journal Times has a reporter on scene, who reports there are more than a dozen law enforcement vehicles in the area, including from the Burlington Police Department and Racine County Sheriff's Office.
The City of Racine has been experiencing a violent 2022, with six homicides as of May 15, double the number of homicides there had been between Jan. 1 and May 15, 2021. Shots fired reports in 2022 have also been 49% higher than they were in 2021, the RPD reported earlier this week.
More information will be added to this story as it becomes available and can be confirmed.
1 of 14
RIC Peace Vigil
Quashana Foster greets Racine Police Chief Maurice Robinson before a vigil for peace in Racine and around the world Sunday May 15, 2022 on Monument Square. She is a pastor at Fellowship Baptist Church on Summit Avenue. The vigil was organized by the Racine Interfaith Coalition.
Pastor Ernest Ni’A of Wayman AME Church, right, prays during a prayer by Fr. Yeprem Kelegian at a vigil for peace in Racine and around the world Sunday May 15, 2022 on Monument Square. The vigil was organized by the Racine Interfaith Coalition.
Pastor Ernest Ni’A of Wayman AME Church, right, prays during a prayer by Angela Haney, Organizer for the Racine Interfaith Coalition at a vigil for peace in Racine and around the world Sunday May 15, 2022 on Monument Square. The vigil was organized by the Racine Interfaith Coalition.
Pastor Ernest Ni’A of Wayman AME Church, right, prays during a prayer by Angela Haney, Organizer for the Racine Interfaith Coalition at a vigil for peace in Racine and around the world Sunday May 15, 2022 on Monument Square. The vigil was organized by the Racine Interfaith Coalition.
Angela Haney, Organizer for the Racine Interfaith Coalition wipes away a tear after praying at a vigil for peace in Racine and around the world Sunday May 15, 2022 on Monument Square. She is with Tamerin Hayward of RIC. The vigil was organized by the Racine Interfaith Coalition.
Rev. Danielle Lindstrom of Olympia Brown Unitarian Universalist Church prays at a vigil for peace in Racine and around the world Sunday May 15, 2022 on Monument Square. The vigil was organized by the Racine Interfaith Coalition.
Ramiro Flores, Seminarian at Emma’s Lutheran Church, prays at a vigil for peace in Racine and around the world Sunday May 15, 2022 on Monument Square. The vigil was organized by the Racine Interfaith Coalition.
Quashana Foster prays during a vigil for peace in Racine and around the world Sunday May 15, 2022 on Monument Square. She is a pastor at Fellowship Baptist Church on Summit Avenue. The vigil was organized by the Racine Interfaith Coalition.
Tony Roland, RIC’s vigil musician, plays a song for peace at a vigil for peace in Racine and around the world Sunday May 15, 2022 on Monument Square. The vigil was organized by the Racine Interfaith Coalition.
14 photos: Police chief, mayor, area pastors speak at vigil to end violence in Racine Sunday
Tears and prayers were shed and shared on Monument Square Sunday evening.
