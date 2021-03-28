 Skip to main content
Lanterns light up Uptown | Neighborhood art project strung up along Highway 20
032721-NWS-LANTERNS-STAND

At left: Homemade lanterns hang in a walkway along Washington Avenue in Uptown. At right: A party Friday at The Branch at 1501, 1501 Washington Ave., celebrates the lighting of community-made lanterns, the second such neighborhood project in Uptown. For more photos from the party and of the lanterns hanging in Uptown, visit JournalTimes.com/gallery

 Left: Courtesy of Kristina Campbell. Right: ADAM ROGAN,

RACINE — Another public art display that went up over the weekend is helping solidify the Uptown neighborhood as an arts district.

Flower, butterfly, bee, lanterns

Since Friday, community-painted lanterns have been lighting up Uptown.

Over the past few years, murals have been over-and-over again painted around the neighborhood, a project led by The Branch at 1501 Owner Kristina Campbell.

One of the most popular walls for painting has been on a brick building at the curve where Washington Avenue (Highway 20) turns northward. That brick wall, opposite a fading painted advertisement for Schlitz Beer, is now decorated with an oversized butterfly and hornet, and technicolor flower, among other paintings that can now be lit by the newest project.

On Friday, lanterns painted by community members over the past month as part of a collective art project were strung in the mini-urban park between the old Schlitz ad and the newer pieces of public art.

Kristina Campbell, owner of The Branch at 1501

Campbell

The lanterns are the second such community-made art display to go up in the past 24 months.

In spring 2021, The Branch hosted a “Make Your Mark” paint-and-sip event, during which participants made a mosaic to be displayed.

“Lighting up the street with art is one way we can brighten our district!“ Campbell said of the lantern project when it began.

Campbell has been the leader of beautification projects in the neighborhood, long neglected but rife for development, particularly as new businesses and art galleries move in to accompany her popular coffee shop and event/wedding venue.

Dozens attended a lighting ceremony Friday, another celebratory moment as many who had been cautious amid the COVID-19 pandemic have been willing to gather again — masked up of course.

