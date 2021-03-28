Lanterns light up Uptown | Neighborhood art project strung up along Highway 20

RACINE — Another public art display that went up over the weekend is helping solidify the Uptown neighborhood as an arts district.

Over the past few years, murals have been over-and-over again painted around the neighborhood, a project led by The Branch at 1501 Owner Kristina Campbell.

One of the most popular walls for painting has been on a brick building at the curve where Washington Avenue (Highway 20) turns northward. That brick wall, opposite a fading painted advertisement for Schlitz Beer, is now decorated with an oversized butterfly and hornet, and technicolor flower, among other paintings that can now be lit by the newest project.

On Friday, lanterns painted by community members over the past month as part of a collective art project were strung in the mini-urban park between the old Schlitz ad and the newer pieces of public art.

The lanterns are the second such community-made art display to go up in the past 24 months.