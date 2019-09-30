{{featured_button_text}}
Lantern 1

This photo, taken Thursday, shows the entrance to the Racine Zoo, where The Lantern Festival is scheduled to begin Tuesday.

 ADAM ROGAN, adam.rogan@journaltimes.com

RACINE — Eighty nights, more than two dozen artistic illuminations, giant dragons and colorful peacocks.

That’s what’s coming to the zoo this week.

The Lantern Festival at the Racine Zoo, 2131 N. Main St., opens Tuesday. The exhibit will remain open through Dec. 31.

A colossal inflatable dragon has been seen guarding the zoo’s front entrance for more than a week. It’s guarding the colorful animals inside, a spread of artistic elements ranging from imaginary flora to pandas, lions and tigers — oh my!

Each of the installations are custom-made Chinese lanterns. A team of workers from China’s mainland has been working for weeks to get the installation ready for Tuesday’s opening.

The process of making Chinese lanterns dates back more than 2,000 years. Each structure is still handmade with silk before being stretched over and glued to its steel frame.

Food and beverages will be available.

Festival hours are 6 to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday (last entry at 9 p.m.), and 6 to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday (last entry at 10 p.m.). The event will be closed Mondays, Oct. 28-Dec. 16; Thursday, Nov. 28, and Monday through Wednesday, Dec. 23-25.

Advance tickets for the rain-or-shine event are $20 for ages 16 and older, $15 for seniors 62 and older and $12 for ages 3-15. Tickets cost $5 more at the door. There is no charge for ages 2 and younger. Season passes cost $50 for adults and seniors, and $30 for children. Group tickets are also available. For advance tickets, go to racinezoo.org/lantern-festival.

Purchasing tickets for the Lantern Festival does not permit entry to Racine Zoo during the day. The animals at the zoo will not be visible during the Lantern Festival experience.

Lantern 2

This photo, taken Thursday, shows the entrance to the Racine Zoo, where The Lantern Festival is scheduled to begin on Oct. 1.
Chinese Lantern Festival

One of the artistic pieces made in China for this year's Lantern Festival at the Racine Zoo is shown.

