Landlords hit hard: CARES Act prohibits some evictions through July 25, more rental assistance coming

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

RACINE COUNTY — While evictions filings resumed in Wisconsin on May 26, the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act still bars certain types of evictions through July 25.

The CARES Act, which was signed into law on March 27, prohibits evictions of tenants living in federally subsidized housing. There’s also an exception for tenants or homeowners living in a home with a federally-backed or federally-guaranteed mortgages, because those mortgages qualify for forebearance under the CARES Act.

Racine County Circuit Court Judge Eugene Gasiorkiewicz said that during his eviction hearings, he has to run through a checklist to double-check if the case falls under the CARES Act. He estimated that only about 10% do. In those cases, the plaintiff has the option of either dropping the case or rescheduling the hearing after July 25, which is when the provision expires.

“None of these relieve the tenant from their fiscal responsiblity to pay the landlord, it just defers it,” Gasiorkiewicz said. “You’re not getting forgiveness, it’s just a deferral.”

Last week, Gasiorkiwicz said that he’d spent two days doing nothing but evictions. Granted, because those hearings are now on Zoom, they take longer due to technical issues, but there are still a lot of eviction hearings.