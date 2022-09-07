Land appointed to City Council seat

RACINE — The seat vacated by Alderman CJ Rouse in August will be filled by a familiar face.
Mary Land was appointed with a unanimous vote of the City Council on Tuesday. Land held the seat for District 11 prior to Rouse.
The Committee of the Whole met prior to the meeting to interview the four candidates who applied to represent District 11. Each committee member was then allowed to vote for the candidate of their choice.
There were no applicants for District 15, the seat vacated by Melissa Lemke in July. On the recommendation of the committee, the council voted to extend the application period through Sept. 27 and to re-post the position.
“I’m glad to be back and to help out in whatever way I can,” Land said while praising the dedication Rouse exhibited.
Land said she initially left public service because she had obligations in her personal life that made it necessary to step down.
She told The Journal Times she no longer has those issues and decided to re-enter public service. Land said she intends to run for re-election in 2023.
Land described herself as a good candidate for the time, as the council is about to start the budget process, one of the most challenging activities the council will undertake, and she had prior experience.
