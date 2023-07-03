RACINE — Mayor Cory Mason announced last week that the Lakeview Community Center will be demolished by the city, nearly four years after the building was destroyed in a kitchen fire.

A date has not been announced, but Mason said in a Facebook post that that the building would be torn down “in the near future.”

The community center was destroyed in September 2019 and has been considered unusable since.

The insurance company paid $967,000 and considered the building a total loss, but that was not enough for the city to raze and build a new structure.

The funding for the demolition will come from the 2023 budget and was approved by the City Council in Nov. 2022. Bids will be accepted by the public works committee and voted on by council.

After the building is demolished, the area will be tested for environmental remediation and cleanup to ensure the site is safe for future use.

“We are following a carefully planned process to ensure safety and environmental protection,” Mason said in the post.

Mason said in the post that the city has not determined what will happen with the site after remediation and that the priority was to tear the building down.