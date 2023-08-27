RACINE — Residents are expressing concerns about the parking lot of the Lakeview Community Center being torn out with the demolition of the structure.
The community center had been unusable since a kitchen fire destroyed it in 2019. The city initially received $967,000 from insurance, but that was not enough for the building to be razed and rebuilt.
Mayor Cory Mason announced plans to demolish the center in July, after years of uncertainty about what to do with the structure. Gunderson Excavation was awarded the bid for demolition at the July 17 City Council meeting.
Demolition of the center began Aug. 7 and was completed within days.
During and after demolition, some residents noticed the parking lot was torn out along with the center. The lot was often used by beach and zoo visitors.
People are also reading…
On July 2, Mayor Cory Mason shared a Journal Times report about the demolition on Facebook.
A comment dated Aug. 12 from CJ Rouse on the mayor’s post read in part: “Shame of you to tear out the parking lot.”
“Confused about why the parking lot was taken out. I don’t recall that being indicated in the letter we got from Mason,” Rachel Keller wrote in an Aug. 12 post on Facebook in the “Lakeview Park Preservationists” group.
The demolition of the building was specifically mentioned several times during the July 17 City Council meeting and the July 11 Public Works and Services Committee meeting, but the parking lot demolition was not specifically discussed.
However, the parking lot was listed in the official notice for Goold Street, under the specifications for razing and removal of a commercial building, which was attached to the meeting agenda.
“When we voted to remove the community center, which had been sitting and was such a blight for so long, I just assumed that the parking lot would be a part of it and that would be a part of our ability to redesign and recreate what Lakeview Park can be,” District 4 Alder Amanda Paffrath said.
Paffrath, who is also a member of the zoo board, said she hopes that there is a way to get parking in an area that isn’t lakefront.
“With the community center being gone, to me it just made sense that the area could be greenspace,” Paffrath said. “The best view from the park is right there, and hopefully in the future we can see things like an improved playground, a sheltered picnic area and better amenities at that park where people can actually view the gorgeous sights of that lakefront.”
Maxwell Love, communications specialist for the City of Racine, said the city decided to take out the parking lot now to save on costs that would come with a second demolition at a later date.
“The decision to include the parking lot as part of the demolition was driven by a commitment to responsible fiscal management and cost savings for our taxpayers,” Love said. “As the parking lot was nearing the end of its functional lifespan, we saw an opportunity to maximize efficiency and reduce expenses by avoiding having to bring back a separate crew.”
Racine Zoo officials could not be reached for immediate comment.
This morning's top headlines: Trump booked; Fox News' big night; WWE star dies
Trump booked at Georgia jail; Fox News' big night; WWE star dies; plus more top news this morning:
Former President Donald Trump has returned to X, the social media site formerly known as Twitter. He fired off his first message in more than two and a half years, just hours after he surrendered at an Atlanta jail on charges he conspired to overturn his election loss. He posted a photo of his mug shot and the words “Election interference. Never surrender!” along with a link to his website, which directs to a fundraising page. It was Trump’s first post since Jan. 8, 2021, when Twitter suspended his account after the storming of the Capitol. His account was reinstated last November shortly after Elon Musk took over the company.
A camera clicks. In a fraction of a second, the shutter opens and then closes, freezing forever the image in front of it. When the camera shutter blinked inside a jail in downtown Atlanta Thursday, it both created and documented a tiny inflection point in American life. Captured for posterity, there was a former president of the United States, for the first time in history, under arrest and captured in the sort of frame more commonly associated with drug dealers or drunken drivers. The trappings of power gone, for that split second. Left behind is an enduring image that will appear in history books long after Donald Trump is gone.
President Vladimir Putin’s spokesperson, Dmitry Peskov, has rejected allegations that the Kremlin was behind a plane crash that is presumed to have killed mercenary leader Yevgeny Prigozhin. His brutal fighters were feared in Ukraine, Africa and Syria, and conducted a brief but shocking mutiny in Russia two months ago. Prigozhin was listed among those aboard the private jet that went down Wednesday. He was eulogized Thursday by Putin, even as suspicions grew that the Russian leader was behind the crash that many saw as an assassination. A preliminary U.S. intelligence assessment concluded that the plane was downed by an intentional explosion.
The continued strength of the U.S. economy could require further interest rate increases, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said in a closely watched speech that also highlighted the uncertain nature of the economic outlook. Powell noted that the economy has been growing faster than expected and that consumers have kept spending briskly — trends that could keep inflation pressures high. Speaking at an annual conference of central bankers in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, Powell reiterated the Fed’s determination to keep its benchmark rate elevated until inflation is reduced to its 2% target. “Although inflation has moved down from its peak — a welcome development — it remains too high,” he said.
Authorities say the retired police officer who opened fire at a popular Southern California bar entered and first shot his estranged wife and her dinner companion before firing at random. Orange County Sheriff Don Barnes said John Snowling had traveled to Southern California from Ohio, where he had been living. Barnes says Snowling killed three people and wounded six others before he was killed by deputies. Authorities say Snowling shot at people inside and outside Cook's Corner, a popular biker bar hosting its weekly spaghetti night. Snowling is a retired California police sergeant.
World Wrestling Entertainment star Bray Wyatt has died. He was 36. WWE announced that he died “unexpectedly” on Thursday but did not mention a cause of death. Wyatt, the 2017 WWE champion, was also known as “The Fiend.” His last televised performance came at the 2023 Royal Rumble. His real name was Windham Rotunda, and he was the son of Mike and Stephanie Rotunda. His father, grandfather and two of his uncles all wrestled in WWE.
Spain soccer chief will face an emergency meeting as reports say he will resign for kissing a player
The president of the Spanish soccer federation is facing an emergency meeting of its general assembly amid media reports that he will hand in his resignation following an uproar for kissing a Women’s World Cup champion. Luis Rubiales is expected to stand before representatives of Spain’s regional federations, clubs, players, coaches and referees at noon local time and reports say he is stepping down. Rubiales is under immense pressure to leave his post since he grabbed player Jenni Hermoso and kissed her on the lips without her consent during the awards ceremony following Spain’s 1-0 victory over England on Sunday in Sydney, Australia.