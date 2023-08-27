RACINE — Residents are expressing concerns about the parking lot of the Lakeview Community Center being torn out with the demolition of the structure.

The community center had been unusable since a kitchen fire destroyed it in 2019. The city initially received $967,000 from insurance, but that was not enough for the building to be razed and rebuilt.

Mayor Cory Mason announced plans to demolish the center in July, after years of uncertainty about what to do with the structure. Gunderson Excavation was awarded the bid for demolition at the July 17 City Council meeting.

Demolition of the center began Aug. 7 and was completed within days.

During and after demolition, some residents noticed the parking lot was torn out along with the center. The lot was often used by beach and zoo visitors.

On July 2, Mayor Cory Mason shared a Journal Times report about the demolition on Facebook.

A comment dated Aug. 12 from CJ Rouse on the mayor’s post read in part: “Shame of you to tear out the parking lot.”

“Confused about why the parking lot was taken out. I don’t recall that being indicated in the letter we got from Mason,” Rachel Keller wrote in an Aug. 12 post on Facebook in the “Lakeview Park Preservationists” group.

The demolition of the building was specifically mentioned several times during the July 17 City Council meeting and the July 11 Public Works and Services Committee meeting, but the parking lot demolition was not specifically discussed.

However, the parking lot was listed in the official notice for Goold Street, under the specifications for razing and removal of a commercial building, which was attached to the meeting agenda.

“When we voted to remove the community center, which had been sitting and was such a blight for so long, I just assumed that the parking lot would be a part of it and that would be a part of our ability to redesign and recreate what Lakeview Park can be,” District 4 Alder Amanda Paffrath said.

Paffrath, who is also a member of the zoo board, said she hopes that there is a way to get parking in an area that isn’t lakefront.

“With the community center being gone, to me it just made sense that the area could be greenspace,” Paffrath said. “The best view from the park is right there, and hopefully in the future we can see things like an improved playground, a sheltered picnic area and better amenities at that park where people can actually view the gorgeous sights of that lakefront.”

Maxwell Love, communications specialist for the City of Racine, said the city decided to take out the parking lot now to save on costs that would come with a second demolition at a later date.

“The decision to include the parking lot as part of the demolition was driven by a commitment to responsible fiscal management and cost savings for our taxpayers,” Love said. “As the parking lot was nearing the end of its functional lifespan, we saw an opportunity to maximize efficiency and reduce expenses by avoiding having to bring back a separate crew.”