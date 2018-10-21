Try 1 month for 99¢

RACINE — Racine Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services has cancelled a Make a Difference Day Halloween Haunted House for youth in grades kindergarten through eight that was scheduled to be held from 2 to 4:30 p.m. Oct. 26 at Lakeview Community Center, 201 Gould St.

