Lakeside COP House shares Thanksgiving bounty with neighborhood

MOUNT PLEASANT — Neighborhood residents who visited the Lakeside COP House on Monday left laden with all the ingredients for a Thanksgiving dinner.
The village Community Oriented Policing house opened at 2237 Mead St. in 2015. While it hosts regular community events, this is the first time for a Thanksgiving giveaway. Residents had a choice of turkey or ham, sides such as green beans, corn and stuffing mix and a choice of apple, pumpkin or sweet potato pie.
“We just figured we would try something different and give everybody something to eat,” said Community Oriented Policing Officer James Kelley Jr.
Maria Cruz, who said she has lived in the Lakeside neighborhood — south of 21st Street, north of the former Case foundry, west of Howe Street and east of Racine Street — for more than 50 years, said the officers at the house were “wonderful people, caring and helpful.”
“I’m very grateful,” Cruz said as she picked up her Thanksgiving ingredients at the COP house. “It came just in time.”
Another resident, Juan Diego, said the food was like "a little present for the family."
“They’re good guys,” Diego said of the officers who work out of the COP house. “They take care of us.”
Officers passed out fliers to residents in the nine blocks that make up the Lakeside neighborhood to let them know about the giveaway.
You have free articles remaining.
Each year the COP house hosts fundraisers, like this year’s golf outing, to fund events and programs at the house such as this one.
The cost of the giveaway was about $2,000, including a grant from Walmart, where the COP officers obtained all the side dishes. The turkeys and hams came from Malicki’s Piggly Wiggly, 5201 Washington Ave.
Bridging the gap
Through events like Monday’s giveaway, the officers assigned to the COP House — Kelley, and his colleagues Malcom Kelly and Frank Jaramillo Jr. — work to connect with the community.
“It’s bridging that gap, it’s getting closer,” Kelley said. “It’s making the connections with not only the kids, but with the adults and showing that we’re human beings just like they are. We’re here to work with them and be friends.”
Kelly believes these connections are especially important because of the negative feelings some people have about police officers.
“It’s good to show that there’s something positive out there and that we’re here to help the community and be there for the community,” Kelley said.
In the past the COP House has hosted events for occasions such as Halloween, National Night Out and Christmas.
“I think our main goal here is to make sure everyone down here has a good Thanksgiving,” Jaramillo said.
“It’s good to show that there’s something positive out there and that we’re here to help the community and be there for the community.”
James Kelley Jr., Mount Pleasant Police Department COP officer