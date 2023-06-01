Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

RACINE — A portion of the Lake Michigan Pathway near the Racine Zoo has reopened after a yearslong journey to fight erosion and ensure safety for its users.

The City of Racine announced Wednesday that the project, a restoration effort for the walking and biking path, is complete.

The section of pathway was closed in August 2020 because of erosion following a series of storms that damaged the area, including a severe storm in January 2020 that impacted shorefronts along Lake Michigan in southeastern Wisconsin and exposed the soil beneath the pathway.

It did not reopen until September 2021, when a fence was installed for safety.

The goal of the most recent work was to re-engineer the path to be able to withstand storms for decades to come.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held at the pathway Wednesday to celebrate its completion.

“The Lake Michigan Pathway is one of our most beloved paths in Racine — it takes residents to North Beach and beyond,” Mayor Cory Mason said. “Over the past few years, we have restored and fortified the path to protect it from potential storm damage. We also added access to the waterfront.”

Mason also acknowledged the amenity’s popularity.

“Our community members truly love this path, and we are glad to have it fully restored,” he said. “This project exemplifies the progress we are making in strengthening the resiliency of our public spaces.”

The rebuilt pathway has enhanced shore protection, improved accessibility and more natural features, including dune grass.

The completed section covers about 1,000 feet near the zoo and Zoo Beach, north of North Beach.

The project was made possible through city and grant funding, totaling $1,135,228.

Tom Molbeck, director of Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services for the city, applauded the project partners’ efforts and the early completion.

"This is one of the most popular sections of the parkway. We would like to express our gratitude to the citizens of Racine for their patience, allowing us to ensure a high-quality result," Molbeck said.

16 photos and video from Racine's 2023 Splash and Dash into Lake Michigan Splash and Dash 2023 Time to splash Camera ready Getting pumped up Divers from across the galaxy Divers on your mark And now we dash Taking the plunge Mission accomplished It might be a little cold I splashed, now I must dash Making a break for it Nice warm robe It's probably much warmer in Alabama right now Best way to start the day, not to mention the year A perfect day Time for a selfie