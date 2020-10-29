Lake and McHenry counties in Illinois to implement resurgence mitigations

Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Public Health announced that COVID-19 resurgence mitigations will be implemented in Region 9, Lake and McHenry counties, beginning at 12:01 a.m. on Saturday.

Lake County includes Waukegan and Gurnee. McHenry County includes Crystal Lake and Algonquin.

These mitigations include that public gatherings are to be reduced to 25 people and indoor dining and indoor bar service will be temporarily closed. Outdoor service in tents and takeout, delivery and drive-thru service will remain available.

Region 9 has seen a 7-day rolling average test positivity rate of 8% or above for three consecutive days, which exceed the thresholds set for establishing mitigation measures under the state’s Restore Illinois Resurgence Plan, according to a press release from Pritzker’s office, issued Wednesday.

Businesses in Region 9, as well as other regions currently under additional mitigations, will receive priority consideration for the current round of Business Interruption Grants, with $220 million available to help offset costs and losses businesses have incurred as a result of the pandemic.