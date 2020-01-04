LaFleur for top coach? Why not?

“I think the timing’s been off a lot of the year. I don’t know if that’s going to get fixed. It’s not going to get fixed the next two days,” Rodgers said following Thursday’s practice. “It’s just a matter of finding those concepts where the timing has been good. Because there’s been a number of concepts where we’ve looked good. The ball’s been coming out on time, I’ve been feeling good about the rhythm and guys are getting open on time.

“But there’s I think too many concepts that we’ve really tried to hit and keep hitting and make it work and we just aren’t on the same page timing-wise. And that’s why this has been a good week to just self-scout.”

LaFleur agreed Friday but also held out hope that some of those plays that haven’t been successful might become more productive after a bye week spent examining the offense closely.

“I don’t want to ever say it’s too late because that gives you zero hope in anything you’re doing,” LaFleur said. “If we ever feel that way about a specific play, then we’ll scrap it and we’ll shelve it and we’ll work on it in the offseason. But yeah, there is room for improvement with some of the stuff that we’re going to continue to run. But ultimately, it’s about finding out exactly what we do the best. And trying to showcase that.”