Ladies Night Out back for second year in Downtown Racine
Ladies Night Out

Ladies Night Out

RACINE — The second annual Ladies Night Out will be held from 2 to 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 20, in Downtown Racine.

Women are invited to join their friends for a free night of pampering, first-class treatment, specials and one-night only deals at more than 30 Downtown businesses.

For every purchase a person makes at participating shops, restaurants or bars, they will be entered to win the Downtown prize pack worth more than $300.

Many shops will be hosting in-store specials including free ring cleanings, shea butter samples, gelato samples and gift with purchase.

Attendees will receive buy one, get one free drinks at these locations: Carriage House Liquor Co., Dewey’s Restaurant & Sports Bar, Marci’s on Main, Pepi’s Pub and Grill, Pub On Wisconsin, Reefpoint Brew House, Taeja Vu’s on Main, Blue Rock Lounge, The Brickhouse and Ivanhoe Pub & Eatery.

In addition, 200 VIP tickets will be sold for the event. The $40 ticket includes a VIP canvas tote filled with the following gift cards valued at $140 that must be used at the event: Maple Table ($10), Gold Diamond & Design ($20), Hot Shop Glass ($10), Vapemeisters ($5), Art Metals Studio ($20), Dimple’s ($5), Twin Dragon Games ($5), Plumb Silver ($10), Plumb Gold ($20), Main St. Bakery ($10), RG Natural Babies ($5), Tangles Salon ($10), Uncorkt ($5) and Plush Clothing ($5). There are no exclusions or minimum purchases.

VIP ticket holders will also get an apple pie shot at Blue Rock Lounge, a special Ladies Night Out shot at Marci’s on Main and a brew sample at Racine Brewing Co.

VIP tickets are on sale at RacineDowntown.com or Eventbrite.com. Proceeds benefit the Downtown Racine Corp.

