Ladies Night Out back for second year in Downtown Racine

RACINE — The second annual Ladies Night Out will be held from 2 to 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 20, in Downtown Racine.

Women are invited to join their friends for a free night of pampering, first-class treatment, specials and one-night only deals at more than 30 Downtown businesses.

For every purchase a person makes at participating shops, restaurants or bars, they will be entered to win the Downtown prize pack worth more than $300.

Many shops will be hosting in-store specials including free ring cleanings, shea butter samples, gelato samples and gift with purchase.

Attendees will receive buy one, get one free drinks at these locations: Carriage House Liquor Co., Dewey’s Restaurant & Sports Bar, Marci’s on Main, Pepi’s Pub and Grill, Pub On Wisconsin, Reefpoint Brew House, Taeja Vu’s on Main, Blue Rock Lounge, The Brickhouse and Ivanhoe Pub & Eatery.