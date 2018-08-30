GOVERNMENT BUILDINGS: Most closed on Monday, Sept. 3.
BANKS: Most closed on Monday, Sept. 3. Check with your financial institution for hours.
BUS: No service on Monday, Sept. 3.
MAIL: No mail delivery on Monday, Sept. 3 and post offices are closed.
GARBAGE PICKUP: Burlington, Caledonia, Mount Pleasant, Waterford, and Wind Point — Collection for Monday, Sept. 3 will be delayed by one day. City of Racine — Solid waste/recycling will not be collected on Monday, Sept. 3. Tuesday through Friday collection will be completed as normal.
THE JOURNAL TIMES: Office closed on Monday, Sept. 3. For a missed paper, call 262-634-3333 between 6:30 and 10:30 a.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.